Is anybody even paying attention? Our Rome City Commission appears to be attempting to unravel gains we’ve made over the past few years and it seems like no one is watching.
There seems to be little room for discussion on items of great importance — and cost — that will affect us for years down the road. We ask those commissioners to put their personal feelings, egos and pet projects aside and work together for the betterment of Rome.
If we’re looking for violations of ethics on the City Commission, the arrow has so far fallen short of the mark. We’re in the middle of an ethics investigation, that really should have brooked an apology and a change of attitude at best — but we’re spending money hand over fist. For what? No actual resolution.
The behind-the-scenes infighting, which rarely takes place in front of the cameras during City Commission meetings, has pitched higher and it’s time to end it.
We’ve got enough of that in Congress.
The role of a city commissioner is a nonpartisan one, but the battle lines are clearly drawn on party lines. It’s time for that to end.
We are all Rome, and we all need to look out for each other. This is not their City Commission. This is OUR City Commission and our elected officials are put in that position in order to represent the best interests of the city — not their party’s or their own best interests.
Among the back room shenanigans is a push to get rid of Sammy Rich as our city manager. Can we just pause for a moment and look around the room at this point? Does anyone reading this realize how ridiculous that sounds?
Rich is a well respected city manager throughout the state. He has assembled a top notch team at the city and is well liked by his employees. He continues the legacy of former City Manager John Bennett, whose loyalty and ability did Rome proud for decades.
Rich represents this city in an exemplary fashion and we can’t think of a better person suited to the role.
For the longest time our City Commission was, in general, regarded as a steadfast and trustworthy group of individuals. We still believe that a majority of those serving on the City Commission are decent people and have the best in mind for our community.
We call on those individuals to step aside from the infighting and do what is best for Rome as a whole. We ask you to hold yourselves to a higher standard and ask you to set aside pettiness and personal gain.
There is a significant difference between representing your constituents and seeking to use influence for personal or financial gain. Be cognizant of those representatives who do their job representing you, as a voter, and be wary of those in the position for self-advancement.
Seeking influence by commissioners is the real ethical issue we should be addressing. When a commissioner is unwilling to recuse themselves from a conversation and there is a clear financial stake, that’s a red flag.
Be wary of those red flags as we continue to the November city elections. Six of nine City Commission seats — Ward One and Ward Three — are up for election. Qualifying for those six seats runs from Aug. 21-25 and at that point we’ll see who is running again, and whether or not there will be any challengers.
It’s time for this infighting and self-promotion to end.
Working together still works.
Thank you for reading.