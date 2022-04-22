The bible for diners, Yelp!, has become the go-to for help in making dining choices with the contributed reviews driving its popularity. Yelp! especially is handy when traveling. But now we’re seeing a Cartersville restaurant, Appalachian Grill, on a social media time out because of the flare up — pro and con — over a recent window sign about President Biden, inflation, labor woes, etc.
The Yelp! disclaimer appears above — and does not take sides. A wise move as Yelp! is about shared experiences. Consumers can make their own choices. We’ve heard the restaurant has seen hour-long waits because of supportive response, especially from out-of-town guests (even though long waits were common, on weekend nights especially).
The key here will be long term, especially among loyal locals. Politics aside, the dining options have grown in Rome, Cartersville and Acworth — and that could be a factor in all this, too. Perhaps a little “stunting” to generate some buzz?
One more social media note: Appalachian Grill’s Facebook page is missing. We clicked our copy and then one from the restaurant’s website and got the “content isn’t available right now.”
What’s interesting: Ate Track, the sister restaurant to the grill just around the corner, remains “active” on Yelp! and Facebook.
On our radar
What’s buzzing at the Hive Holistics. This is a new shop that has grown out of frequent popups at the Between the Rivers Farmers Market. It is the latest eclectic entry into downtown Rome, this time across the Oostanaula in the River District. Based at 242A N. Fifth Ave., the shop is open today from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. (check hours as they do rotate). An invitation-only grand opening is set for next week.
Hive Holistics is a “completely community funded” shop with “handcrafted apothecary (a person who prepares drugs) with all sorts of fun herbal wellness products that make it exciting to incorporate the herbs that best support us.” Last October, they began converting an old glass studio behind Fifth Avenue into a herbiary. Look for herbal and sustainability classes beginning in mid-May.
New restaurant should be announced next week: You just thought we had run our course on new places to dine. We should have the final word on a new restaurant targeting central Rome by next week. This will be a very different spin on a popular concept — and part of a hot franchise in the Southeast at that.
Rome Braves
Slow start for the Rome Braves: It was a packed promotions week for the Braves last week — traditional opening night, the Atlanta Braves’ World Series trophy display, the first post-game fireworks of the season. The result: An average of 1,414 fans over six games.
Opening night saw 2,105 tickets sold (a sell out is 5,105 tickets). The trophy: 1,555 tickets. Fireworks: 1,698. Easter Sunday: 803 (the game was delayed an hour by rain). In 2021, Rome averaged 1,354 tickets per game and that included some pandemic restrictions on attendance to start the season. The Braves return to Rome on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Long hours for urgent care in Calhoun: Effective Saturday, AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care will extend clinic hours to accommodate more patients and offer convenient services during more hours. The new hours are Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are excited to offer longer hours to fulfill the needs of more patients,” said Mike Briscoe, director of practice operations, primary care. “Our team is committed to providing access to high-quality urgent care to our community.”
Cold pizza: Updates on previous stories
Superintendent search: As the hunt for a new Rome City Schools superintendent continues, several readers have asked why the post isn’t posted on the Teach Georgia recruiting website. The answer: The Georgia School Boards Association is coordinating the search and, as of Thursday, only one post was on the jobs board there — an opening in Pulaski County. We’ll keep monitoring. What we also found: Rome has 49 vacancies currently on the site; Floyd County has 31. By comparison, Bartow County Schools shows 29 vs. 10 for Cartersville City Schools.
Pop in for the poppy seed dressing: LCCL Strawberry Farm reports the fruit-flavored poppy seed salad dressing “is back!! We will have it available (Thursday) morning!!!” We recommend you try it ($7 a bottle). Come for the dressing, stay for the strawberry ice cream.
Forums on the move: Please note Monday’s congressional forum and Tuesday’s legislative forums have both moved again, this time to the Rome City Auditorium. Both start at 6 p.m. What’s nice to see: the need for more room especially after the “no thanks” from Floyd County’s Republican party. GOP candidates are still due Monday; let’s see what we get Tuesday.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the League of Women Voters of Rome and Floyd County. Volunteers were out earlier this week helping register young voters at Chattooga High School. Amid the months of voting “changes” we’ve seen in Atlanta, it is refreshing to see grassroots efforts flourishing.
Peak to the lifesaving efforts by Rome Floyd firefighters. Here’s why: Some quick, professional action by Rome Floyd firefighters saved a woman’s life recently. There’s no better feeling than that. Well done!
Valley as we say goodbye to Floyd’s “Kermit” green branding. More than a decade ago, Floyd Medical Center woke folks up with the splash “Kermit the Frog” green branding that popped up everywhere. Healthcare signage, ambulances, support vehicles, even sponsorship back groups. It’s being eased out as the Atrium Health Floyd brand takes over.
One by one, we’re seeing the EMS fleet change and now new signs are going up around the region. It is a necessary move and we concur it has to be done. But that green was an all-too-familiar sign of “health” for many of us and it will take a bit of time to recover.