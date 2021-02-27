There were a lot of residents in Celanese/Riverside who voiced their frustrations concerning the idea of being annexed into the city.
The neighborhood, traditionally in the Model School District, is packed full of brick mill houses in various states of repair. A newly remodeled home is next to another that is nearly dilapidated — a visual cue to the changing neighborhoods within that community.
City commissioners, looking at the changing neighborhood and the fact that it’s nearly completely surrounded by the city, began speaking about the idea last year.
They weren’t quiet about it. They weren’t sneaky. They said “hey, we’re interested in taking this neighborhood and bringing it within the city limits — what do you guys think?”
There may have been some residents who were interested in the proposal, but those weren’t the people who showed up to the meetings with the city’s Redevelopment Committee. The people who showed up at the meetings were vehemently opposed to the idea.
You know what? The city listened.
That’s good government in action. Commissioners may believe the best thing for that neighborhood is to be part of the city, but until the residents are ready, the plan is off the table.
Let’s just say this — that’s how government should operate and it’s heartening to see it operating in that fashion here.
The important thing is those commissioners said they would listen.
Then they did listen.
Thank you Commissioners Wendy Davis, Randy Quick and Jim Bojo. This is how government should work and we appreciate the example.
The more the merrier
One of Floyd Medical Center’s many boards, with a nod from their potential partners at Atrium Health, approved $4 million for a raised helipad at the hospital this week.
Currently when someone has to be airlifted to or from the hospital — this region’s only Level II trauma center — they are taken to an area off Riverside Parkway. While that’s minutes away from the hospital, those are minutes a severely injured person may not have.
It’s looking like that helipad will be completed at FMC in October, weather allowing as is always the case for construction projects, and we think this is a great idea.
In an August 2019 editorial concerning a battle between Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center over air service at Redmond’s helipad, we said this:
“We’re blessed with a ready access to high quality healthcare that many communities in our state envy.
“In addition, we have competition between Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center that keeps us up to date with the latest medical technology and services.”
At this point there isn’t going to be a helicopter stationed in Rome, even with two helipads available, but that may change.
Also from that August 2019 editorial:
“Our view is having a helicopter stationed here in Rome is a community benefit regardless of where the helipad is based.”
We stick by what we said — if it benefits the community then we support it.
Here’s the last bit from that editorial, that rings even truer than ever today:
“Going forward, we ask two of our largest community partners to put differences aside and work together on issues like this. While we understand the competitive environment, we also understand there are times when collaboration — especially in the name of public health — should trump all else.”
Thank you for reading.