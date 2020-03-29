We’ve seen so much good will in recent weeks that it makes you proud to be a member of this community.
Yes, we’re all locked down to one degree or another, weathering the storm that is the coronavirus pandemic. But Floyd County is showing its true colors — and we’re looking pretty good.
From the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office gathering and delivering cleaning buckets (and prescriptions) to seniors to the love teachers showed their students with small drive-through parades ...
From those at home using their spare time to sew masks for healthcare workers during what is expected to be a supply shortfall ...
From the school systems and the YMCA getting together with anybody and everybody to help feed those who are disproportionately affected by business closings ...
Those true colors are shining bright.
If seeing pictures of families working together and learning at home doesn’t warm your heart, not a lot will.
A sign from a window saying “Clean Hands, Kind Hearts, Can’t Lose” or the DeSoto Theatre marquee just reminding us to “Love One Another” or other signs around town just reminding people to “Be Kind.”
We may have to stay away from each other physically, but we can remember to be close to each other emotionally. We can do these things.
We can be kind.
We can love one another.
We can do our jobs with the knowledge that what we do now, more than ever, affects those around us.
And we’re going to get through this.
Staying ahead of the curve
And there’s the tough love.
Our city and county governments have been ahead of the curve by instituting some unpopular but necessary moves to hopefully slow this nasty virus down.
The Georgia Municipal Association and our healthcare community have recommended we stay in place to slow the spread of this illness.
Gov. Brian Kemp has been wise to extend school closures statewide and hopefully he has the foresight to make sure teachers still get paid through this tough time.
We should do everything we can personally do to keep our economy going and we encourage our readers to shop local. Most of us are working from home and those who do go in the field have been instructed to keep the recommended 6 feet of distance from others.
We at the Rome News-Tribune also continue our pledge to report the news responsibly as this epidemic continues.
The Department of Public Health encourages employers who must remain open to keep up with local trends on COVID-19 cases and know the signs and symptoms.
They also should develop or revise workplace plans for sick leave for those who develop symptoms, and consider alternate team work schedules or telework if possible.
Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces regularly, increasing the distance between employees and hand washing can cut down on transmission of the disease.
We realize that this is the time of year when many of us love to be outside. But most of us understand the reason and are participating in the shelter-in-place order.
There will always be those who are going to do what they like, regardless of the consequences, but it’s time for the rest of us to do what we must so others can survive.
This virus spreads like wildfire if given the kindling.
And we’re not going to help it do that. We’re going to beat this.
A lesson to remember
There will come a day, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, when the danger will have passed and we’ll be free to resume our regular lives.
When that time comes, let’s remember to appreciate the things we took for granted — the simple things we can’t enjoy at the moment.
That may be a visit with a relative or a day at the park with your kids. It might be a dinner at a restaurant to celebrate someone’s birthday or it could be a little league game.
These are the things many of us take for granted and we’re just now seeing how precious those things are.
Thank you for reading.