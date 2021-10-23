Chiaha Harvest Fair returns to Rome this weekend bringing a whole lot of things we love about fall.
This year’s festival takes place at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds and will feature food, live music and of course lots of beautiful and unique arts and crafts.
We encourage you to take your family to the fairgrounds to experience this popular Rome event. It’s a great community gathering. Enjoy some hot cider and kettle corn, and walk around looking at the different artists and crafters, many of them local. There are always unique pieces to see and purchase.
What a great opportunity get some early Christmas shopping done all in one place and support local artists as well.
And there’ll be great live music playing all weekend. Many of the performers are Rome natives.
Some of the musicians in the lineup include Kindred Fire, Lucas Smith, The Etowah Jacks, Russell Cook and the Sweet Teeth, Pierce Pettis and even the Rome High School Red & Gold Elite Singers.
Chiaha runs Saturday and Sunday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. We hope to see you there.
Schnauzers for days
Chiaha isn’t the only event people are excited about this weekend.
Schnauzerfest is back. Lots and lots of folks from all over the region and the country are in town just for this event. Thousands of people and their miniature, standard and giant schnauzer dogs will be all over downtown Rome.
Make them feel welcome. They’re bringing lots of business and spending lots of money in Rome.
Many of their activities are taking place at the Forum River Center and include a schnauzer agility contest, a schnauzer Best in Show contest, and yes, even a Schnauzer Idol singing competition. There’s even an attempt at the Guinness World Record for the largest dog walk of a single breed. There will be vendors, schnauzer rescues and demonstrations on schnauzer grooming.
So if you happen to see the same dog walking past you on Broad Street over and over again, you’re not going crazy. This entire festival is dedicated to the breed and there will be LOTS of them around.
One. More. Game.
We’re in Braves Country and that means that many readers will tune in for tonight’s Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.
The Braves lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 and need one more win to get to the World Series. Just one more game.
But that one game may seem to some like an insurmountable mountain.
We’ve been here before. It was just last year that we led the Dodgers and somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Is it the curse of a Georgia team? Are we destined to always come up short right when it seems like we just might make it?
Perhaps. But that’s what sports are about. That’s why we love them. We see skilled and talented athletes battle it out on the field. We cheer for them, heckle them and HOPE the outcome is the one we wanted.
There are many who seem to “know” the Braves are gonna blow it. And there are many who are optimistic that this time will be different. After all, we’re ahead 3-2 going into Game 6 tonight and a possible Game 7 on Sunday.
Either way, many of us will have our eyes glued to the television set tonight as the Braves return to Truist Park, their home field, to try and win just ONE. MORE. GAME. to make it to the World Series.
Whether you’re cautiously optimistic, hoping against hope, being negative Nancy or just being realistic, we want to remind you of the excitement of a home run, of an amazing double play, of the screaming fans in the stadium, of the players giving everything they’ve got out there.
That’s why we love this game. That’s why we’ll be watching and cheering tonight. Because there’s a chance. There’s always a chance. Maybe, just maybe, the Atlanta Braves will get the win they need.
We like what Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman said when he was asked about his team’s current situation.
“We’re up 3-2 and we’re going home,” he said. “That’s a great position to be in.”
Go Braves!