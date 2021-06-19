There have been many Juneteenth celebrations, but this one is a special one.
Today we, as a nation, recognize in the Juneteenth National Independence Day how far our nation has come but also how far we still have to go.
While it was the intent of the United States government to abolish slavery at the end of the Civil War, it was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that the voice of freedom could be heard in Galveston, Texas.
Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the U.S. Army not only announced that all Black Americans were no longer enslaved, but showed up with the troops to enforce that measure, illustrating the reluctance of people to give up their power over others, no matter how abhorrent that power is.
“This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor,” were the words Maj. Gen. Granger spoke on June 19, 1865.
What was a shining moment in our history also had a caveat, and has had one since.
“The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages,” the proclamation read. “They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
There is still inequality for some. There is still injustice for some.
We’ve made great strides toward the “absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property” promised in that proclamation, but as the saying goes we take one step forward and then often two steps back.
In many ways we haven’t lived up to that promise.
But we’re getting there and there are glimmers of hope that if we as a country work hard enough, that goal is still attainable.
We saw our Congress, which can so rarely agree on anything through the haze of toxic partisanship, come together this week.
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the bill to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday and the House nearly achieved the same.
When 14 Republicans voted against it, our fear was that our representative would be among them. We’re happy to report that wasn’t the case. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Greene represented her district and voted to push the bill further toward law.
For that, we’re thankful.
Juneteenth, signed by the president on Thursday, is the 11th national holiday recognized annually by the federal government.
Continued toxic political rhetoric in our state alongside those 14 nay votes in the House show why recognition is so important.
These objections mirror other rhetoric coming from our state leaders which outright deny the existence of systems put in place to deny Black Americans rights all people on our soil should have equal access to — liberty as well as housing, health and employment opportunities and the most basic tenet of our nation, Justice.
It’s an ugly truth, but truth nonetheless, that this nation’s prosperity was founded on the backs of an enslaved population, especially in the South.
Ignoring or denying that fact doesn’t make it less true, and not being able to admit our previous and current faults doesn’t change them. The denial leads wounds to fester and grow.
It’s time to be open and honest and heal as a nation. We’re already too divided by extremist political factions tearing our country apart.
But it’s not over until it’s over.
We must live up to the promises encoded in our Constitution and take a hard look at ourselves in order to achieve equality for each and every American.
