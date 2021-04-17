So much in the past year has pulled us apart, and this week’s editorial began yet another look at this past week’s political skirmishes.
Let’s face it, local and national politics have torn us apart and still has us bickering and attacking one another. That coupled with the social distancing brought about by COVID-19 which has literally made us stay apart from one another.
Taking responsibility for the health of those around us has also come with the unfortunate side-effect of distancing us from those we care about and robbing us of important social interaction that strengthens those bonds of friendship and community.
So let’s give politics a pass for this week and talk a little about a few activities coming up that will bring us TOGETHER.
Four upcoming events should allow us to put differences aside and unite for the good of OUR community.
On April 23, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center and Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth are hosting a glow walk on Broad Street at 7:30 p.m.
The walk is to show that we as a community are determined in a real and compassionate way to end child neglect and abuse.
Participants can gather in the parking lot of the Serve Rome Building behind the Rome First United Methodist Church sanctuary on East Second Street and pick up a glow-in-the-dark pinwheel, then walk together to the Chamber of Commerce office to place our pinwheels.
They will also recognize the FRC Poetry Contest Winners, the 2021 RFCCCY George Pullen Award recipients, and the 2021 Katie Dempsey Star Volunteer Award recipient.
There is no cost associated with this event, but we’re certain any donations would be appreciated and put to good use.
On April 30, the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia is partnering with Harbor House Child Advocacy Center to host “The Walk to Support Survivors.”
It’s a simple walk down Broad Street but it has so much significance for survivors of sexual assault. It lets them know we support them and it lets everyone know our community takes sexual assault and family violence seriously. We acknowledge it and we won’t stand for it.
The walk is dedicated in honor of child abuse victims, sexual assault survivors, and the families in our community who have been impacted. It will begin at the Rome City Auditorium at noon.
Day-of registration check-in will begin at 11:15 a.m. A $7 registration donation includes a T-shirt. Participants must register online by April 17 to be guaranteed a shirt. To register online, visit Facebook pages for Sexual Assault Center of NWGA as well as Harbor House.
Contacts for more information are Kimberly King (kking@sacnwga.org) for the SAC and Joe Costolnick (joec@nwga-cac.org) for Harbor House.
Call 706-292-9024 for help registering.
Two other upcoming events will benefit the Family Resource Center and help fight child abuse in our community.
The first is “An Evening with Scott Thompson: Songs I Wrote and Songs I Wish I Wrote” on Saturday, May 8, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Special Events Pavilion.
The outdoor concert will feature the local singer/songwriter as headliner as well as two up-and-coming songwriters showcasing their songs in the opening act. All proceeds will benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, a child abuse prevention agency serving Rome and Floyd County families since 1991.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket options range from $150 (standard space for four; guests bring own lawn chairs) to $500 (front row seating that provides a table and seating for four).
Meals and event tickets can be purchased online through the Exchange Club’s website ExchangeClubFRC.org under Events.
The second fundraiser is the 10th annual “Tee Off Against Child Abuse” golf tournament, set for Friday, May 14, at Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome.
Several team and sponsorship options remain, ranging in price from $450 to $650. In addition, there are sign sponsor opportunities that are a great way to recognize businesses or individuals at $150 each.
Individuals who may not golf but still want to support local child abuse prevention efforts can also participate by making a general contribution. All the funds remain in the Rome and Floyd County community.
These are four upcoming events that have nothing to do with politics and everything to do with community.
Join your neighbors at any or all of these events to show your support for these very important issues in Rome and Floyd County.
Here’s the perfect chance for each of us to uplift someone else. We can uplift individuals, families, friends, strangers, neighbors and coworkers. And in doing so we uplift our community and ourselves.
Thank you for reading.