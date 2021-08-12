I was looking at my Facebook page the other day and saw that I have 3,026 friends. My first reaction was, do I even know 3026 people. I’m sure I do, but I doubt I know 3,026 people I would call friends. Social media has caused us to redefine what we mean by “friend.”
Among those 3,000+ people are family members. Some of those are people with whom I am very close, siblings and such, while others are cousins that I wasn’t all that close to even when we were growing up. Facebook has allowed me to watch nieces and nephews grow up that I have only met a few times because they don’t live nearby. I am able to share in the special, and not so special, moments in their lives because their parents share those moments on social media. It allows me to feel like I am a part of their lives despite the distance.
Also among those 3,000 people are real life friends from every chapter of my life, including people I have known since I was 5 years old, to people I went to school with at every level of my education. These are friendships that meant a great deal to me at the time and being able to maintain them, even if it is just virtually, is great. Our lives have taken us in different directions, yet we can still keep up with what each other is doing.
It’s a small thing but when an old friend Likes a photo I post, comments on a life experience I share, or just wishes me Happy Birthday (even if they are reminded to do so by Facebook), it feels good. I hope that when I do that to them, they feel the same way. I like to think they do. Every now and then someone will post an old picture that brings back fond memories and that helps make that day just a little better.
Another large chunk of that Friends List consists of people I casually know – coworkers, business associates, neighbors, and other people that I am somehow associated with. With these people social media acts as a communication tool, adding one more arrow to my communications quiver, which already includes phone calls, texts, email, etc.
The final group of people in my Friends List is a result of my job and my volunteer activities. There are a substantial number of people that I either don’t actually know at all or just vaguely know. However, I know that we share common interests or goals. The reason to “friend” people like this is so that I can pass along information I think they might find interesting and gather information from them that I might find interesting or of value. Some of these people “friend” me for that exact same reason.
In a way, having different types of friends on social media mirrors real life.
We all have different types of friends in real life. We have our closest friends. This is usually a small circle of people that are almost family. People that you know will have your back no matter what, and vice versa.
We have our social friends. These are people we enjoy spending time with. We share common interests or enjoy the same activities. They aren’t necessarily the people with whom you would share your most intimate thoughts and feelings, and that’s OK. You have the above group for that.
We have our “work” friends. These are our coworkers that we build friendships with. We might go to lunch with them or have a cocktail after work together. Conversation usually centers around work or family. These friendships often provide an avenue to talk and vent about things that others in your life may lack the frame reference that a coworker shares with you. These friendships tend to run their course when either you or the coworker leaves the place of employment.
Finally, we have our acquaintances. These are people you casually know. They are often friends of friends. They come and go in your life and that’s all right.
The reality is that we all need different types of friends in our lives. We need friends to meet different needs in our lives. This is true whether in the real world, or the virtual one.