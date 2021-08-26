Last week was qualifying week for candidates for municipal elections being held in November. There are several of these here in Floyd County. In Rome, voters will be electing three city commissioners and all seven members of the Board of Education. In Cave Spring voters will be picking three City Council members.
Municipal elections typically have extremely low turnout rates. A turnout of 15% of the registered voters is considered good. To contrast, a presidential election will have 60%, or higher, turnout. Yet the offices being elected during municipal elections have a much greater direct impact on your day to day life.
City councils deal with issues like public safety, zoning, tax rates, and more. School boards are making decisions that affect the education of your children, grandchildren, and the next generation of community leaders. We feel the effects of their decisions every day.
Rome voters will be electing the three City Commission members from Ward 2. The commissioners must live in that ward, but all Rome voters vote on them.
The method of election can be somewhat confusing. All of the candidates are listed on the ballot together and voters can vote for up to three of them. The three candidates receiving the most votes are elected. There is no runoff.
Rome voters will also be choosing all seven school board members. Candidates for school board can live anywhere in the city and are elected citywide.
The election works much the same way as the City Commission election, except voters can choose up to seven, with the top seven vote getters being elected.
The Rome election will be contested this year. Voters will have to choose the three city commissioners from among seven candidates: two incumbents and five challengers. The Board of Education election features nine candidates for the seven slots: six incumbents and three challengers.
In Cave Spring, all three City Council seats are contested. Each race has the incumbent and a challenger. In these elections the voters pick someone for each post separately.
It is important to learn about the candidates. You quite likely know some, or all, of them. They are members of our community. You might go to church with them or see them at the grocery store. Maybe your kids go to school together. They are our neighbors.
There will almost certainly be a plethora of yard signs springing up over the next few months. They can help you learn who the candidates are. Candidates and citizens alike will certainly keep social media populated with information. As always on social media, check your sources. You will likely see newspaper ads, and or hear radio commercials.
However, dig deeper. This newspaper often runs profiles of the candidates. Read them. There are usually candidate forums, and many community groups invite candidates to speak. Attend some, either in person or virtually when available. Talk to your friends and neighbors.
Listen to what the candidates say. Do they reflect your vision of what the city, or school system should be? Don’t expect to agree with every idea or proposal a candidate has. No candidate is going to see every issue exactly the same way you do. Are they responsive? Do they listen to your ideas? Do you feel heard?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. There will be in-person early voting, including weekend days.
New legislation at the state level has changed the rules regarding the location and times for the drop boxes, as well as the rules regarding absentee ballots. I encourage you to check your registration status early to make sure it is in order. You can do so easily by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Make a plan to vote and then execute it. Bring someone with you. These elections are important and your voice matters. Your vote is your voice.