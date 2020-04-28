Fear is an interesting emotion. At the most basic level, in a reflectionary sense, it can save your life. As part of a person’s everyday thought process, however, fear can be crippling and become a real detriment.
During a real, honest to God pandemic like we’re seeing now, there are certainly many valid reasons to remain vigilant. Ideally a person would stop just shy of becoming fearful, but that sweet spot is often a difficult line to walk.
Many people are uneasy about the prospect of life returning to normal and businesses and social gatherings resuming. It’s understandable.
Rather than being upset about what an elected official recommends, let’s all just take it upon ourselves to do what’s best for us and our circle of friends and family.
As should always be the case, personal responsibility should rule to day.
The reason why I personally never get upset about what a governor or president recommends I do is because I don’t consider elected officials my “leaders.” I never use that term for politicians in my vocabulary, and certainly never in my writing. Politicians aren’t “leaders,” but servants.
My family and I have personally chosen to adhere to the recommended guidelines of social distancing and sheltering in place as much as is reasonable, while being precautious for the sake of ourselves and our community as a whole. Regardless of what the governor or president say, we’ll likely continue to use the same judgement, and make day to day decisions for the well being of our family — just like we did before COVID-19 crept into our lives.
For the time being, we don’t take our kids to the store; we wash our hands and are careful to stay clear of others when we go out. The good news is ... we’ve always washed our hands and tried to avoid sick people. All of us should do that every day, when possible.
Personal responsibility and self reliance is something we should all, as Americans, put at least some stock into.
If businesses in your area are opening up and you don’t feel comfortable frequenting them, then don’t. If your church or social club resumes gathering and you don’t have a good feeling about attending, stay away. If you want to continue to get your food to go and stay six feet away from others, then that’s your call.
Now, I realize that there will always be those who choose to be irresponsible. That’s part of living in a free society. Some will do what is allowed, even if its not really prudent. That is always the case, even during a “lockdown.” We’ve all seen it.
Personally, I encourage folks to remain cautious and be deliberate about decisions about going out and getting around others for the next several months, if not longer. But that’s all for us, as individuals and family groups, to decide, isn’t it?
Church online will still be an option, just like it was in most cases before the pandemic, as well as drive through and to-go food ordering. I imagine most virtual options will remain popular for most things.
Renew your vehicle tags and license plates online. Order things online and have them delivered to your doorstep. Shop at off peak hours and be careful if and when your workplace resumes as normal.
It’s up to all of us to keep ourselves and others safe. Compassion and sound judgement — just as they have done already — will get us through this, not government directives and executive orders.
Remember, just because businesses CAN open doesn’t mean they must. Just because you CAN go shopping whenever and wherever you want doesn’t mean you have to. Just because you’re able to attend public gatherings doesn’t mean it’s required.
One thing is for sure ... if we don’t find a way to allow small businesses of all types to figure out new and unique ways to operate, many — if not most — won’t be here by this time next year.
A pandemic is a serious issue, but so is an economic collapse, so be mindful of that as you see your local storefronts attempt to resume operations. These small business owners have taken one for the team and many are likely on the brink of losing everything.
Find ways to help your local community get back on track and trust that those around you, especially business owners and their employees, are capable of using sound judgement, even without bureaucratic directives. If you’ll think back, most were exercising caution even before they had to, and you’ll notice in the weeks ahead many going above and beyond what is required to protect their employees and the public.
Let’s keep loving one another, and find a way to get back to normal without sacrificing our safety as individuals, or collectively. So be safe, be smart, be kind, and we’ll get through this together.