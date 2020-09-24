Think about that for a minute. T-h-i-n-k spells think. You can not spell think without thin, so I think about everything I eat. I keep a food journal in which I write down everything I eat. That is, for me, a very effective way to remain focused and be aware of what I am eating.
My first column this year was about our focus on weight loss in the new year. I termed it “an inevitable focus in the new year” and, for many of us, it absolutely is. We are nearing the end of the third quarter of 2020. So I decided to take stock in my progress and let you know how I have done.
I began 2020 with a well designed health plan to lose weight. The plan was working and I was optimistic that I would reach my weight loss goal. However, I recently became very interested in a whole food, plant based, way of eating. I lost interest in the program I was initially on because the plan did not allow for a plant based way of eating. After thoroughly researching the subject, I decided to adopt a whole food, plant based way of eating.
Whole food, plant based
My diet is now rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. I do not eat meat or animal based foods, which have been replaced with highly processed alternatives. I do not eat eggs, dairy, sugar, anything processed, and no oil (because oil is processed). I carefully avoid packaged “vegan/vegetarian” food and I have become a savvy reader of labels. Making sure not to eat anything with oil in it, I managed to find oil free salad dressings. I have an app on my phone that is a tremendous help and provides access to plenty of delicious, easy to make recipes.
Less than a week
Would you believe that in less than a week after I changed my eating habits, I began losing weight? I lost 10 pounds in two weeks.
You may think that was just water weight. I disagree, but at any rate that is still weight I am no longer carrying!
I am now losing one to two pounds a week, which is a healthy rate of weight loss. I remain very encouraged with my progress and I have had no trouble at all sticking with this plan. Not only is the number on the scale going down, my clothes are fitting better and I am in much better shape these days.
Words of encouragement
For those of you currently working on losing weight, do not be discouraged. If you are following a plan of action to lose weight, adhere to the plan. If you lose one pound, do not say, “I only lost one pound.” I will give you a visual. Four sticks of butter is one pound. That is one less pound of weight you are carrying.
Keeping a journal
If you are not in the habit of keeping a journal, start one. It will help you track what you are eating and how you are feeling, and problems you may be having.
I thoroughly enjoy writing in my journal. I have one with proverbs and sayings in it. One of my favorite quotes by far in 2020 is, “Stressed, spelled backwards, is desserts. Coincidence? I think not.” Author unknown. I greatly appreciate the saying because I have managed to conquer my craving for sweets, which is no small achievement.
See your doctor
See your doctor before you change your diet or make drastic changes to your eating habits. Make sure you heed that recommendation to see your doctor first. Think of your doctor as your partner in making decisions about your health. Doctors are delighted to see patients taking an interest in their own health and making good decisions.
Do your research
I strongly believe you should do your own research and decide what will probably work best for you. If you are interested in whole food, plant based, way of eating, do an internet search for “whole food plant based diet.” There is plenty of information readily available and beginner’s guides as well.
I am thoroughly enjoying the whole food, plant based, way of eating and am very excited about my progress. Hopefully, I have inspired you and given you some things to think about. It is certainly never too late to pay attention to your health. Here’s to a much healthier you!