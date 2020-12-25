I went on the Rome Police Department in June of 1958. In those days there were only two patrol cars in the city. During the day there were two motorcycle policemen that worked traffic. It could get pretty hectic during the busy part of the shift.
Broad Street was the main focus of the Police Department during the Christmas season.
At shift change you would see police coming out from the City Auditorium. At that time, the jail was under the auditorium. We would walk down Broad Street to our beat. There would be five police officers walking Broad Street and four working the rest of the town.
We would go into the street at Fifth Avenue and walk the yellow line to our assigned beat.
At Christmas time you could hear the bell-ringing of the kettle people and the music coming from the stores. It could be a cold day or spitting snow, it would still be a joyful time of the year. The faces of the small children would make up for all the trouble you had keeping things safe on the street that was full of moving cars.
This Christmas that I have in mind, I had been assigned the beat that covered Broad and Fourth Avenue.
On this day it was spitting snow and the temperature was dropping fast as darkness approached. I had gotten in the street at the start of the shift and for several hours had not been able to come out of it.
The traffic finally let up and I started for a store on the corner of Broad and Fourth Avenue to try to warm up.
As I stepped off of the slab of concrete that we called the island a woman came running up to me. “Officer,” she said. “There on the corner, two drunk men are about to fight.” I looked in the direction she was pointing and saw the two she was talking about. I immediately headed toward them.
Time in life had taught me not to run up and jump between two men who are in a heated argument. I approached them with caution. They saw me and it seemed that the argument got hotter.
I remember thinking this could be a tricky situation to get into. People who are mad do not care who they take it out on. It did not help the situation being a policeman. When they saw the uniform they would both get on you.
Then I saw that it was two of our well-known men who slept under the bridges. I knew them as Roy and George. I never call last names and will refer to them by their first names only. I stopped in front of them and listened to the argument.
It went something like this:
“George, you are an idiot. Everyone knows that only the rich have a Santa Claus.”
“Roy, I will not argue with someone as stupid as you. Santa Claus is for everyone.”
I remember thinking, as I stood and listened to this argument, how stupid it was. Here were two grown men arguing about Santa Claus. I stepped between them just as Roy let go with some foul language.
“Hold on you two,” I said, “We will have none of the dirty words here on the street.”
“Hello Officer Adcock,” George said.
“What in the world is the matter with you,” I asked. “It’s Christmas time and you two are standing in the middle of people, arguing about Santa Claus.”
It seemed that Roy felt only the rich people got visited at Christmas time by Santa Claus. George was just the opposite. He felt that all got a visit from Santa Claus at Christmas.
There was only one way to settle it. I called for a car to get them off the street.
As they were getting into the car I told Roy, “When you get to headquarters, ask the red-headed sergeant. He knows everything and he will give you an answer.” Roy waved at me with a smile on his face as the police car pulled away.
I remember thinking that was strange, someone smiling when they were on their way to jail.
I left the street and headed for the police station. It had began to snow rather heavily. I entered the station as the third shift headed for the street. One of the officers in the car that brought the two to the station was standing with his partner, laughing.
It seems that when they got them to the station, Roy jumped out of the car and went running to the desk sergeant. He looked at the sergeant and said, “OK, Smarty Pants, tell me — do poor slobs like you and me have a Santa Claus?”
They said the desk sergeant’s face turned the color of his hair and he grabbed Roy and put him a cell. They all had a laugh out of it. That is, all except the red-headed desk sergeant.
The next day as I came in I was met by Roy and George. They motioned for me to come down the cell block where they were. I looked at them and they seem to have something on their minds.
I went down the cell block and they stepped into a cell. “What have you two been up to this time” I asked. Then they told me that they had staged the fight scene the night before.
They knew it was going to be cold and the only place they had to sleep was in a box under the bridge. They had talked about it all day, hoping that I wasn’t mad at them. I listened to them and it dawned on me that I had been had.
It didn’t matter, for nobody was hurt. They had gotten a warm place to sleep and some hot food the next morning. I assured them it was okay but told them not to let the red-headed sergeant know.
As I was leaving I heard George say, “You see Roy, there is a Santa Claus. For Officer Adcock was ours last night. He gave us a warm place to sleep and hot food.”
I got to know Roy and George as time passed.
George had been separated from his wife. They made up and he went back home. He came down on Broad with his boy and girl and would tell them I was his Santa Claus.
Roy was a truck driver who had got down on his luck. He went back to driving a truck and did quite well for himself.
George and Roy would come down to the Krystal and have coffee with me. They would tell the girls in the Krystal about me being their Santa Claus.
In my years on the Police Department I was called Santa Claus by George and Roy. One lady in later years called me her Blue Angel. There were a few others that called me names that I can’t mention. I prefer to remember the good names and forget the others.