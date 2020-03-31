It’s been a while since I’ve scoured the local yard sale Facebook pages for funny misspellings and typos.
I figured now’s a good a time as any to revive the series since we all could use a chuckle these days.
This is the sixth in a series of columns where I get all my material from Rome, Floyd County and surrounding areas’ yard sale pages on Facebook. These are pages where any Facebook user can post their belongings to sell or trade.
If you aren’t familiar with the columns, they’re not designed to make fun of specific people, which is why I never include names. It’s all about laughing at the error. I only include the item, cost and general area.
Some of the items are funny simply because it was a typo. Some people don’t check before posting an item so there may be missing letters somewhere or they just hit the wrong key. Other items are funny because they’re spelled or written in a way that shows the person really believes that’s what this thing is called. They’ve always called it that or pronounced it that way so they don’t check the spelling before posting.
Many of these I found myself over the past few months while looking at yard sale pages but some have been sent to me. I have verified that all these were posted to actual yard sale pages. Items in bold have been copied exactly as it was posted.
So without further ado, here are the latest yard sale gems ...
1. DINNING table — This isn’t one specific post. I see this all the time. Some people simply don’t know that when you’re referring to a table you DINE on, it’s a DINING table, not DINNING.
2. Chawauwas, free, Cherokee County, Theyve had all their shots except raibeise -- We’ve got a couple different problems here. First, please spay and neuter your animals so they’re not having puppies you can’t afford to keep and that you don’t even know how to spell. Secondly, it’s CHIHUAHUA. And they’ve had their RABIES shots.
3. 2 wicked chairs, foldable, $40, Marietta — Obviously these chairs aren’t evil. This was a typo and should have been WICKER chairs.
4. Air raider, $40, Summerville — When someone sent me this post, I glanced at the item title and immediately pictured an F-16 bomber. However, it turns out when I looked at the photo of the item, it was a garden tool. It was an AERATOR, a tool you use to poke holes in the ground.
5. Far Larm, $20, Bartow County — This was a FIRE ALARM. And again, it’s one of those things that someone obviously just spelled it the way they said it. We see this a lot on the yard sale pages. If someone doesn’t know how something is spelled they just spell it out phonetically. That’s why we also see a lot of “Chester Drawers” and “Rod Iron.”
6. Tolit, $30, Rome — I’ve never seen TOILET spelled this way before.
7. Nike Shoes, $25, Rome, I want them gone I don’t wear them anymore I want 25 a piece — Why would someone price shoes individually?
8. Free Rage Eggs, $3, Collinsville, AL. — I know this was just a typo and they meant free RANGE eggs but I had to chuckle thinking about getting very very angry eggs for free.
9. Armwar, $85, Calhoun — Again, someone just spelled ARMOIRE the way they pronounced it.
10. Kitchen set shabby sheik, $100 obo, Calhoun — When you say shabby SHEIK, I think of a scruffy but very wealthy Middle Eastern man. It’s shabby CHIC. Because the shabby-chic look has been trendy for a while, I’ve also seen people spell it “sheek” and “shick.”
11. Automan, $25, Rome, smoke free, pet free home — This is NOT the first time I’ve seen AUTOMAN listed before and unfortunately it’s not a car-human cyborg or a mechanical manservant. They meant OTTOMAN.
12. Church pyews, $100 each, must pick up and bring help very heavy — The good thing about this poster is that he or she was considerate enough to warn the buyer to bring help to lift the heavy church PEWS.
Again, this column isn’t intended to make fun of a particular person. It’s about laughing at mistakes we all make from time to time. I know I certainly have made some pretty ridiculous spelling and grammar errors over the years.
Now, more than ever, we need to be able to laugh a little.
Y’all take care of each other and stay healthy and if you see any yard sale gems in your neck of the woods, please pass them on to me for consideration in the next volume in this series.