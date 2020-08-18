I admit there are lots of little things that annoy me. I’m easily annoyed.
And one CATEGORY of things that annoy me is when people use particular words or phrases. Generally I don’t like when people use cliché expressions. Of course in the English language there are things we say over and over again. But for some reason there are some words that really just rub me the wrong way.
Now I can’t tell you exactly why I get so annoyed when people use these particular words, other than maybe I’m just a grumpy old man.
So I’m going to list a few words and phrases that for one reason or another I really don’t like. It’s OK if you disagree. These are just my thoughts on the matter.
1. Luncheon — Luncheon is probably my most hated word in the English language. I don’t really know why I hate this word so much but it drives me nuts when people use it today. I feel like back in the 1800s people hosted luncheons and that it’s an old, archaic word that we used when we also used words like “poultice” and “accoutrement.” And there’s a reason we don’t use those words anymore. Whenever I hear “luncheon” I imagine a gathering of very old, rich people whose names are Harriet and Reginald and Betty Ann and Eloise and Chester.
The definition of luncheon is either a formal lunch or a formal word for lunch. It’s 2020. I think it’s OK if we just say LUNCH. If anything comes across my desk with the word luncheon on it, I immediately disregard it. So if you are in an organization that still hosts “luncheons,” please consider just going to lunch.
2. Slated for — Meaning scheduled for. This comes up a lot at the newspaper. In our stories and headlines we often say something is slated for discussion. And it annoys me to no end. Once again I don’t believe I have any concrete reason to dislike this word, I just do. Let’s just say it’s “scheduled for.” This is one that will continue to be used by my coworkers at the newspaper and I’ll just have to live with it.
3. Entitled — When used to mean TITLED. I see so many emails in which people say a song or a book or a movie is “entitled” so and so. Just say “titled” or “called.” I know that it’s probably grammatically correct to use titled and entitled interchangeably, but I always feel like people are trying to make the word fancier than it needs to be. Stop trying to church it up. Just say TITLED.
4. Pivot — Meaning to shift or change. I called this a “covid term” because it seems to be one of those buzz words that have skyrocketed to popularity since the coronavirus threw everyone and everything for a loop. People wanted to sound fancy in their press releases about their company or organization adjusting to covid. So suddenly everyone was pivoting their strategy or pivoting their plans. They’ve had to pivot their service. JUST SAY CHANGE. You’ve had to change.
5. Via — This is another word that I don’t even think should be used anymore. I know it’s a short way of saying “by way of” or “by means of” but there are regular words we can use instead. We can say “by” or “through.”
6. Out of An Abundance of Caution — Y’all. This one’s been aggravating me for several months now and is another “covid term” that everyone is using because everyone ELSE is using it. Everyone’s doing things out of an ABUNDANCE of caution now. It means that you’re doing more than you should just to be safe. It’s like you’re assuring people that you don’t NEED to do this thing but to be overly cautious you’re gonna do it anyway. Just do the thing. Stop blowing your own horn by letting everyone know you don’t need to do it but you’re doing it “out of an abundance of caution.” Just like with “luncheon,” if I get an email that includes “out of an abundance of caution,” I automatically delete it.
7. In These Uncertain Times — We all know. We’re all living in these times. You don’t have to remind us they’re uncertain.
8. Synergy — I don’t even know what synergy means. But years ago I wrote a story about a particular organization in town and, after the story came out, someone from that organization emailed me to tell me that she thought the coverage was inadequate and that I should write another story, this time taking the angle of SYNERGY within the organization. And then she proceeded to DEFINE the word synergy. As y’all can imagine, this most certainly did not sit well with me and I’ve hated the word synergy ever since.
Are there words you hate to hear used? Everyday words that just annoy you for one reason or another? Email me the word and the reason you don’t like it (along with your name) and it just might make a future column.