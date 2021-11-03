The cottonwood trees along the river are spectacular this year. There is a golden yellow line from south of my village all the way to Santa Fe. We are a part of the southwestern drought area, and the Rio Grande is but a trickle. I don’t know if that fact influences the color of the leaves that line the fabled river, but I suspect it is so.
I am sitting in “Europa,” which is a cool coffee shop about one quarter mile from my front door. This is quite odd in that I live in the middle of the country south of Albuquerque, and yet, the delightful Maggie just delivered a fresh cappuccino to me while I sit at the laptop.
I am alone in the shop this morning. One patron rushed in and quickly exited with two trendy coffee drinks. She scurried away to her morning destination.
This area of New Mexico is wonderful and strange in many ways.
Approximately a half-mile out the window in front of me sits a small church with strange architectural flourishes. To me, the building looks like an Orthodox church one might encounter on a remote Greek island. The roof is a bright white color and the steeple is rounded rather than pointed.
Ironically, the church occupies a building that was one of the most notorious biker bars in the area. Instead of Harleys, now the small parking lot is filled with cars and trucks that unload boisterous kids on Sunday mornings.
To the west out the window looms El Cerro. This mountain dominates the western vista from our village and like similar others, seniors from the local high school climb up every spring and spell out their graduation year in white rocks that can be seen for miles.
Trails crisscross the rocky berg, and sometimes my vet trailers his horses up there for a nice trail ride.
A vintage Ford pickup just barreled down Highway 314, the main thoroughfare outside of “Europa.” The way cool vehicle was painted canary yellow and sat low to the ground. One of the true status symbols out here is a restored pickup in bright colors, turquoise being one of the most popular hues.
My gray Dodge Ram looks positively dowdy next to one of these sporty models.
The bride and I went to a dinner party this past weekend in Cochiti Lake, New Mexico. Part of the Cochiti Pueblo, non pueblo members can own homes, but only lease the land, in this most scenic area just south of Santa Fe.
Opera singer and impresario William Russell hosted the small gathering, and he put on a feast. Others at the party were a legendary opera director, a famous soprano, a music critic, and the wife of a well-regarded violist. The conversation was spirited as various singers, productions, and even costuming were criticized and debated.
To my surprise and delight, three of us had relations with St. Louis Municipal Opera (Muny Opera), where I made my professional debut. We shared tales of the huge theater and its enormous audience.
At one point, the highly regarded stage director mentioned Rome’s Jamie Barton. My wife gave me a quick look, but we didn’t speak of our relationship to Rome’s operatic pride.
Amazing, I thought. Here we are in the mountains of New Mexico and an accomplished fellow Roman enters the conversation. The reach of the arts is truly amazing, especially when one of such talent is the subject.
Whether through images of an antique truck, a church with an interesting history, an ancient mountain, or a famous opera singer with a local connection, our world is linked by images and sounds. We are connected by so many random happenstances no matter if many miles separate us.
Sometimes it is nice to take a breath, sip a coffee, and regard the wonders of this world.