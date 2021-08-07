To celebrate partial freedom and fight injustice simultaneously is a hard task, but it must be done. It is a paradoxical situation for a people to find themselves in but it is not one that the Black man is unaccustomed to facing.
I have a Caucasian friend who asks me that question almost every time we fellowship. Each time she asks, I can feel her inquisitive eyes looking at me expecting a different answer; however, each time I tell her that God has done it for us, and I am confident that he will do it again.
On this day I can truly say he has done it yet again. His word will not fail. His word will not come back void. For those following his word, what is meant for evil will turn out for the good for those who love the Lord.
When the former president decided to go to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2020 to have his rally and wanted to have it on Juneteenth, many sleeping Blacks and Whites woke up and cried out, “No, no, do not do that!” Trump’s reply was “Yes, I am going.” Even the leaders of the city of Tulsa asked him not to come but his reply was “I am going anyway. I may not go on June 19th but I will go the next day,” and he did.
His supporter Herman Cain attended the rally with glee and laughter — and contracted the coronavirus and died three weeks later, without one word of condolence from the Trump team nationally or locally. Not one word came from the Republicans with whom he stood and gave his last full measure of decency, if he had any. I believe he had some because I believe that there is a little good in the worst of us and a little bad in the best of us.
Juneteenth is now a national holiday for all to celebrate. I do believe that the former president should be given credit for stirring up enough controversy that qualified Juneteenth to be voted as a national holiday. Juneteenth would not be a national holiday had he not gone to Tulsa where the terrible massacre occurred.
In 1921, the country witnessed 18 hours of killing and burning and looting led on by a white mob supported by some top officials of the local government. Neither Trump nor his supporters were aware of that history and he walked into that closed door that many felt would have been better to leave shut. Many Black and white citizens of Tulsa had kept that secret in the family closet out of fear of being retaliated against.
“But all things become visible when they are exposed by the light, for everything that becomes visible is light. I am the Lord who does all these.”
By the former president saying “I do not care who is hurt by my going. I am still going,” that was time for God to step in and make things happen. This was a woe time for God and he has many woes for us, the believers, to beware of.
“Woe to him who gives his neighbor drink, who adds thy venom, and also makes him drunken.”
One can tell by the reaction of the rallygoers that his venom is liken as to alcohol. They become intoxicated by the ugly words and negative energy that is passed around. They all seem to share in the drinking of it. The supplier stands and looks out over the crowd and gloats with pride when he seems to hit the highest mark of ugliness. The takers do not realize what he thinks of them and how he speaks of them in the lowest terms.
“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness.”
Now Blacks and decent thinking Whites can truly say to the evildoers and thinkers: ”And as for you, ye meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive.”
When one considers all the harsh treatment that Blacks have been faced with for 400 years and are still here, there must be a God somewhere favoring him. That kind of behavior is ongoing and will continue and it seems more and more people are moving into the dark dry places and supporting wrong and unjust action. Many are not aware of the many woes awaiting them; however, we will still hold on to the hope that is given to those who believe. “Only in darkness can one see the stars,” as Martin Luther King Jr. said.
He has done it once and will do it again!!