In the event you haven’t figured this out for yourself, I love the outdoors.
I believe that love was fostered in large part by my Uncle Bob Cook, who was a National Park Service ranger. I spent time with him at Cape Cod National Seashore, Harper’s Ferry National Historic Site and many a weekend in Shenandoah National Park. I wish I could have visited him when he was stationed at Yosemite National Park or Everglades National Park.
So it is appropriate that I pay one final homage to our planet before the 50th anniversary of Earth Day next Wednesday, April 22.
I’ve been extremely blessed to have been able to do a lot of traveling over the last 20 years. I’ve been to a lot of places I could never have imagined but there are a LOT of places I want to see.
My tribute comes in the form of a bucket list. These are places I want to experience before I leave this planet. The list comes in no particular order, although I will start with the place that I really want to visit, and spend some real time in, the most.
The No. 1 spot goes to the Great Bear Rainforest. It is a 250-mile stretch of British Columbia coast that the First Nation people of Canada revere.
The heart of the rainforest is home to what those First Nation people call a population of spirit bears. The Kermode bears are a white black bear. Not an albino, mind you, but a white black bear. There is a double recessive gene in the population whereby roughly 10% of the black bears in the region are actually white.
The bulk of that population can be found on Princess Royal Island. It is the largest island off the northern coast of British Columbia. The largest town of any size is a place called Prince Rupert. Believe me, you can’t get there from here.
The particularly challenging aspect of seeing a spirit bear is that they are very reclusive. Paul Nicklen, one of the world’s great wildlife photographers, spent an eternity on the island to do a photo shoot for National Geographic in 2011. He spent weeks and weeks on the island before he saw the first bear.
I can’t imagine ever having an unlimited amount of time (translate that to money) to just sit out in the wood waiting for a white black bear to show up.
The plus side of a journey to that part of the world is that one is virtually guaranteed a chance to see lots of bald eagles, lots of whales — both orca and humpback — lots of sea otters, sea lions and seals. I understand that it is not unusual for people to see Canadian grey wolves.
Sign me up. The best time to do that particular trip is fall, September and October.
My bucket list also includes two of our national parks. I have never had the opportunity to visit either Yosemite or Yellowstone. I’m not sure which one would rank higher.
Old Faithful geyser at Yellowstone is a place I’ve wanted to visit for a long time, but there is so much more to the park.
A friend I haven’t seen in years, Aaron Anderson, the former principal at Alto Park Elementary School, met his wife while they were summer employees at Yellowstone. He was from Minnesota and Sandy, his bride, was from southern Mississippi. They worked at a place called Hayden, and that’s what they named their son. That’s kind of a neat story.
I want to visit Yosemite simply to stand in awe in front of El Capitan. Then I want to go and stand in awe of Yosemite Falls. With due respect to Henry Blackaby, I would refer to that as Experiencing God.
One of these days I’d like to visit Presque Isle on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. An experience with a large population of wolves and moose is good by me.
When it comes to places overseas, I think Cape Town, South Africa. From Table Mountain to the spectacular coastline, Roman Karl Waechtler says it’s one of the most beautiful places he’s ever lived. If it’s good enough for Karl, it’s good enough for me.
Victoria Falls in Zambia is another place. The raw power of water, coupled with its natural beauty, is on display there like no other place on the planet.
Two events in Europe are also on my list: the Tour de France and the Passion Play in Oberammergau.
When the Tour de France takes place I find myself wanting to be one of those nuts who pack the side of the narrow two lane roads leading up the Col du Tourmalet, waving my American flag in the face of whoever the top U.S. rider is at the time. It doesn’t matter they’re probably not in the top 25 riders. It’s just one of those event, in one of those places, that I’d really to experience.
The Passion Play is a community event held once a decade. It’s the result a promise made around 1634 by residents of the Bavarian community in Germany that if God spared them from the bubonic plague, they would perform a passion play every 10 years. He did, and they do.
The play is traditionally performed in years ending with a zero. The 2020 play is postponed to 2022 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which gives me some time to scrape together the Benjamins needed for that trip.
You’ll note I’ve used the word “experience” several times. That’s what life is all about.
I’ve had enough of this sheltering in place. I’m ready to experience on-the-move again.