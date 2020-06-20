Having been raised in the Bible Belt, I have seen Scripture used to further white privilege. I have heard biblical passages delivered in an effort to elicit a supportive response to “white heroism” in the face of bitter dealings. But, the Bible has something to say about such corruption.
2 Timothy 3:5 states, “Having a form of godliness (reverence), but denying the power (virtue, morality) thereof: from such men, turn away.”
The very first verse in the book of Psalms says, “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the wicked (oppressors) nor standeth in the way of sinners (offenders) nor sitteth (to lie in ambush) in the seat (assembly) of the scornful (mockers, the boastful, those with corrupt morals).” (Psalm 1:1)
This Scripture calls out elitists (the vain privileged, the supremacists) and says we are blessed to not be associated with them.
The opposite of a blessing is a curse. Elitism is a curse.
Many of us can probably admit we have fallen under its spell sometime in our lives and found ourselves in agreement with some of its persuasions. Because it is subtle and can be difficult to recognize at times, we must be vigilant about keeping our minds sharp and our hearts in a state of awareness. We can change our minds as we recognize unwelcome guests. Don’t eat the shiny apple — it is bitter fruit.
The thing about curses is they CAN be broken.
Love is the antidote to every wicked thing. It is the power that transforms and offers great potential to even the hardest of hearts, IF it is received.
Some will be changed and some will not.
Some souls are blind because they choose to stay that way. Some are blind, unaware, with the potential for heart-change once scales are removed. Some are not so blind but are living in a state of paralysis, which dictates their quality of life — keeping them from ever moving forward.
This stagnant state prevents them from evolving and restricts them from embracing what the human experience was always meant to be — a comforting, sweet fragrance (both to giver and receiver) that offers hope and redemption in the midst of affliction.
Stagnant: (of a body of water or the atmosphere of a confined space) having no current or flow and often having an unpleasant smell as a consequence.
Proverbs 1:20-22 says, “Wisdom crieth without; she uttereth her voice in the streets:
She crieth in the chief place of concourse, in the openings of the gates: in the city she uttereth her words, saying,
How long, ye simple ones (foolish ones, those easily persuaded and enticed), will ye love simplicity (folly)? and the scorners (those who speak barbarously) delight in their scorning (frivolous contempt for what is good and upright), and fools hate knowledge (wisdom and understanding)?”
I wonder what will be the answer.