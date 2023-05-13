You can be cruising out there in cyberspace on conspiracy theories and not realize that you are in the midst of crazy.
I shocked myself a couple of days ago by examining some of the ideas that I have locked onto. One being that democracy has taken its last breath. How can that be as I am listening to her breathe at the same time?
The economy has bottomed out? Not so; the economy is better than it has been in many years. I was going around thinking the Black unemployment rate has gone out of the roof. Black unemployment is lower than it has been in a number of years. People in general are not sad and depressed; people are enjoying life more now than ever. Because I have lost so many people younger than I, I assumed that the life expectancy in this country had decreased but, overall, we are living longer in most areas.
The main conspiracy theory I need to debunk is that our children are completely lost and off the chain.
This country is still a democracy and the proof is that I can sit at this computer and write what I am writing and have no fear of being sent to jail.
Yes, many things are out of control and must be checked or many will suffer for our inaction. We have allowed the cellphone to raise our children — and even some of us adults are sitting in the room and at the dinner table on the phone the entire time. We just do not want to exchange ideas face to face because we think it will lead us to think differently about things that we are locked in about mentally. The gap has widened so much so that we are afraid to attempt to narrow it.
Several weeks ago, I realized that these theories must be debunked one by one.
My husband and I, to keep in touch with where young people are these days, decided to keep three young people for a week while they were in AHHS Art Camp in Cave Spring. I was more afraid to tackle the situation than Hardy was. When my son was home, getting him up in the mornings was never a problem. Three taps on the door and he was up.
We kept Cherish, an 8-year-old girl; Pierce, a boy who was 9; and SyRiah, a 17-year-old female. We were blessed because they all liked each other and got along well. To get them up, I only knew to do what I had done with my son, who is now 46. After knocking on their doors, I went down the list of “get up, make your bed. You are not living in a hotel so do what you would do at home with your wash cloth and towel. When you are ready to come downstairs, make sure your face is washed and your teeth are brushed, no wrinkles in the bed and bring all of your dirty clothes down and put them in the washing machine.”
My husband and I were always up and downstairs so we could greet them. We had purchased four different kind of cereal for them. As you might guess, none that they liked because they were all too healthy. Two of them tolerated what we had; not the 8-year-old.
One mother who was very wise brought some snacks by the house one evening, and you should have seen their eyes light up. Out of all the snacks, the one that all three were gloriously happy and excited about was a big family pack of Ramen noodles. The 17-year-old got up every morning to cook a bowl for each of them for breakfast.
SyRiah also prepared their lunches for them and had by now learned what they liked and did not like. She knew that Pierce did not want any condiments on his food and he did not eat hot dogs. She knew that Cherish did not eat ham sandwiches. She made sure that everyone was happy and no food would be returned in their lunch bags at the end of the day.
I bragged on her so much that I am sure she was embarrassed. She just smiled and kept working. She even offered to make me a bowl of noodles. I had discovered years ago that those noodles have a very high unhealthy level of sodium and other bad ingredients. I did not say anything about that to them. I just ate my noodles and thanked her for preparing my breakfast.
I had to ask my husband what was appropriate to say to them about their clothes, shoes and hair. He had decided not to say anything. On the first day I asked him as an aside was I supposed to tell them to tie their shoe string. He said, “Well that depends on the shoe.” I asked him was I supposed to tell them to comb their hair. Again, he said that depends.
The two youngest skipped the last two steps coming downstairs and always enjoyed making a loud noise on the floor that made me think that they had fallen. My heart was always on alert when they came downstairs.
There is hope for our young people but much work must go into the process of making a difference in their lives as well as ours. At the end of the week the three decided to ask their parents if they could spend an extra night with us. They should have asked us first but they did not. We kept them one more night.
All 80-year-olds should give it a try. We did survive. And you will also.
Trying that one change in your life will bring about a different mindset about a lot of things. My husband and I are now believers in the statement that young people are our challenge, our hope and our future.