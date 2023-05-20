The World Health Organization announced recently that COVID-19 is no longer considered a health threat worldwide. We can now relax but must do so with caution.
We must do so remembering that Georgia lost 35,376 lives to the virus. Be cautious remembering that we had 27,229 cases in Floyd County alone. Be careful and remember that locally, we lost 463 citizens plus a probable 114.
This is still good news to know that we can gather with family members and hug them once again, cautiously.
We no longer have to sit at home while moms and husbands and friends and cousins are dying in hospitals, on ventilators, taking their last breaths with no one to hold their hands and whisper goodbye to them. We do not have to fear going to church, sitting with old friends and greeting visitors. We no longer have to fear singing in the choir. We no longer have to fear isolating ourselves from a spouse while in the same home for weeks or even months.
We can relax just a little more, now that we have scientists who have come close to developing preventive medicine to reduce the severity of the dreaded covid virus. We are warned, however, that new variants are still evolving — but because American scientists and scientists around the world have taken a closer look at the deadly virus and know a little bit more about how it operates, we can loosen up a little.
Worldwide, 1 individual is still dying every 3 minutes of the day from the dreaded covid virus. That is 95% better than the days past. But some who had the virus are still dealing with damage left behind on the heart, lungs, kidneys and other parts of the body.
We welcome the good news that covid is no longer the major threat that it has been for the last 3 years. Covid took over 1 million lives, and is still taking the lives of too many, which is why we must be mindful that it is still lurking out there willing and able to attack weak bodies.
This is good news because the isolation and the less touching had to affect us negatively. Fist bumping is not a substitute for a good handshake, even if the hand is cold or hot and sweaty. Adapting to that behavior had to make us more self-centered, even though we did not do so intentionally. Many of us are still wanting to shelter in rather than go out with friends and family. Many of those who had covid are still wearing masks, not just to protect themselves from others but to protect us from them.
The ones in my family who had the virus said that it is something that no one should ever have to deal with on this side of the sun. My spiritual son says that he was as close to death as he has ever been in this life. He and his wife had it twice, and the two of them took every precaution not to get it both times.
Thanks be to our Creator who gives wisdom and knowledge to the scientists, now we can relax and move back into an almost normal life.
We no longer have to watch refrigeration trucks backed up at hospitals to collect dead bodies that the funeral homes could no longer pick up due to the inability to bury them. Many crematoriums burned until they could burn no more. Bodies began to pile up due to the overload. Each one of those bodies belonged to a loved one.
In this country, we did not get to the point of burning the bodies of loved ones in the streets. But India and many other countries had people dying in the streets as well as at the hospital doors because there was no room for them. Even if they could get inside, the staff could not help them or give them any care.
In the beginning, there was nothing to give them for relief. There was nothing for relief. Two and three individuals had to share a ventilator. It got so devastating that the nurses and the doctors had to choose who to let die and who to try to keep alive. One nurse said that the very sick and the elderly were the first to let go.
Good news is well received today from the leaders of the World Health Organization. COVID-19 gave them a run for their hard-earned money. That announcement came to inviting ears, and we give thanks to the hard-overworked men and women all over the world who are a part of the WHO. Without the dedication of these individuals, we could still be filling up the hospitals until they run out of space and have to leave us on the street to die alone using a concrete block for our pillow.
Now ain’t that good news!