The people referenced in this column are all in my circle. This is a big question that maybe people out of my circle can answer: Why are people who are on the low hanging branch refusing to get the vaccination?
Several of them told me that they serve a God who is going to take care of them. Is this tempting God/fate?
I had one of my (spiritual) children to call a couple of weeks ago after finding me on FB. He began by saying “Hey Mom.” We had our usual greeting after not communicating with each other for years. He was asking when he could come visit and of course my next question was, “Have you gotten your vaccination yet?”
His answer was “No, Mom, I am going to wait.” I asked, “Wait on what?” He said, “Mom, I am not going to get that shot because it is killing people.”
I asked, “Robert where did you hear that?” He said, “Fox News said that we did not have to take the shot and it was unhealthy anyway.” I said, “Robert, are you aware that the announcers at Fox News have their shots?”
We went around in circles for quite a while, ending up at point nothing each time. He finally, in an attempt to please me, said “Mom I have a doctor’s appointment in December, and I will take the shot then.”
Forgetting that I was dealing with a dug-in individual I gave it one more tug, all to no avail. I said, “Robert, you live around the corner from the drugstore. Just go over there and get the shot.”
Robert said, “No, Mom, I am not going to take the shot. My sisters have the shot but I am not going to.”
He wanted to venture on another topic but I was too put out to engage. I even said as we closed the conversation that I would go with him if he had a fear of needles. I do have several (spiritual) sons who are deathly afraid of needles. He was not budging. We said our goodbyes for the day.
A couple of weeks passed and my phone rang on a Saturday morning, and it was Robert. He said “Hey, Mom” in very sad voice and continued with “Mom, I have COVID.” I said “Oh! Robert I am so sorry. How do you know?”
He said, “I got home after babysitting last Thursday and took a nap. Later that night I got thirsty and went to the refrigerator to get a drink of orange juice. When I turned it up to my mouth, it tasted like something that I had never tasted before. After which I began breathing really hard and could not get my breath, and I knew then that it was probably COVID. I began coughing but managed to call 911, and I sat on the floor and waited for the paramedics to arrive. The fire truck and the police were there within a short period of time. They asked me some questions and from my answers they could tell that I had COVID. They put on their protective gear and got me in the ambulance and transported me to Redmond Hospital where I stayed for three days. I have been back home for a couple of days now.”
I said “OK, I am pleased that you are home and feeling better.”
I have nine family members to have had a bout with COVID-19, and thanks be to the merciful God only two of them died. Since that time, I have lost five associates and former students.
So, I began telling Robert what not to do. When my oldest son and his wife had it, they told me that COVID loves for the victim to give in and lie down so that it can ravage the lungs. I told him to try, no matter what, to keep moving and drinking fluid as often as possible.
He took that next step, which I knew was coming. “Mom,” he asked,”Will you go and pick up some items for me like Tylenol, noodles, soup and something to drink?”
I said, “OK, I will go out shortly and pick up some things for you. When I get to Cedartown, I will call you to get directions to your house.” We hung up and when my husband returned from fishing, I told him about the situation.
He said, “Well you tried to convince him and I did my best, but we both struck out. One thing about COVID-19, it is not striking out. Once it makes contact with the low hanging fruit, that is it. Come, let us go and get some food for Robert.”
I am so fearful of what is happening with COVID-19 patients when they are sent back home to recover. There is no tracing, so I know not who he and others like him have exposed to the virus.
He called me the other day and said, “Mom, I went shopping at Walmart for some more food.” He rattled out a long list of what he purchased. I got really angry with him. I said, “Robert, you are trying to make other people sick by exposing them to COVID-19.”
Immediately, I calmed myself down because I realized that this battle was not to be won by me. It is going to take a team. He said, ”I know, but I needed some food.”
How many COVID-19 spreaders are out there mingling with the population? Do not tempt God; just get vaccinated and wear your mask. You know not how many Roberts are out there. With the number of deaths that we have had in this area, there must be quite a few.