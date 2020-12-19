Must the answer always be the same for the same reason?
When I arrived in Rome over 50 years ago, the Rome community was calling for the closing of a school that was deeply embedded in the hearts, minds and souls of the people in the area. The reason given was because the community could not afford to keep the school open due to lack of finances.
The blessed part about that closing was that the decision makers had the foresight not to tear the buildings down, and they are still being used for educational improvement in the community. The school was Main High School and it is still serving a purpose … one that is different but still a needed purpose.
I later moved to another community and became part of a group that was trying to save an old school that served as the building block and cement for the Black community for over 40 years. Fairview School, built in 1924, located in Cave Spring, had just been left to decay on its own.
The school had served as the educational, social, spiritual, and cultural foundation for the Black community. The community leaders did not invest in the upkeep of the school at all after it was abandoned. No one in the community could see how important Fairview had been in helping to enlighten citizens and hold the community together.
It was only in 2009 that attempts were made to try to preserve the Place of Pride and Dignity. A restoration plan came alive and now the first-grade classroom has been restored. It was an expensive venture and still much work and finances must be put into the restoration project.
A couple of weeks ago I was reading the paper and saw that Cave Spring Elementary School is on the chopping block.
I turned to my husband and said CSE School is going to close. He looked at me and said “My sister attended that school. I wonder why is it closing or being closed?” I had not read all of the article and just guessed that the closing was for financial reasons. I finished the article and that was the No. 1 reason given, including low attendance at the school.
What concerns me most is that we can come up with money for everything else but when our educational institutions begin to cost us more than what we have budgeted, our first suggestion is to close the facility down. We should exhaust all community and state resources before moving to the option of closing.
CSE is the only STEM school in the county and the school can be utilized for so many more activities. Community involvement was a major part of the CSE.
With all of the changes that are taking place in our educational systems across the country when we come out on the other side of the pandemic, many changes will have to be made about how we educate our children, their parents and the community. This school may serve a purpose in the future of Floyd County and in the Cave Spring community in particular.
Before the pandemic we all thought that schools were for the children and the teachers. For the last 10 months we have been realizing that our educational systems must be all inclusive.
Every person and organization in the community has been impacted in some way … grocery stores, banks, community centers, government facilities, libraries, and a hundred more too numerous to name. More community leaders and parents have had to play a part in the educational development of our community.
My experiences in this school were limited, but I participated with the AHHAS arts in the park summer projects and the Stepping Stone Project, at which time the children were also exposed to the music rendered by the Fairview Glee Club. A dynamic play was staged at CSE several years ago and people from all around were invited to the school. Parents from Rome, Smyrna, Lawrenceville, Coosa, Rockmart and some parts of Alabama came to witness the performance.
Have we explored the possibilities of CSE being developed as a pilot school with all of the qualities of becoming a STEM Pilot School for this region? All of the important community locations are within walking distance of the school.
Historical places like the Vann Cherokee Cabin, Fairview First Grade Classroom, Rolater Park and the historic fresh spring water, the cave, Hearn Academy, two of the oldest Baptist churches, the Welcome Center, Cave Spring Community Center, the Cave Spring Rehabilitation Center, City Hall and many more historical places on the main streets running right and left of our one red-light.
Our serene little town has more to offer than first meets the eye, just as CSE has great possibilities and potential. As a community let us weigh our options. We have to come out on the other side of this pandemic smarter and wiser than we were just before we entered this phase.
The more things change the more things stay the same.