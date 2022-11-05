Here are a few statements people make when someone asks them why they don’t go to church. And, as we’ve heard before, the argument can be made that people don’t allow these same obstacles to keep them from attending a football game or going to a concert.
“The people aren’t friendly.”
“Everyone there thinks they are better than me.”
“I don’t know anyone there.”
And there is a bit of merit in that argument, but that’s not what I’m shooting for in this column.
I want to ask, Why Don’t You Go to Church?, in a way where I want to make a case for why I think you should go to church. To tell you why I think it will benefit you and help you in your day-to-day life.
I want to give you two reasons why I think you should go to church:
♦ Because of what you will receive
♦ Because of what you have to offer
In Titus chapter 2, there is a list of things that more mature Christians are to do to help younger Christians grow in their walk with Jesus. The chapter starts like this: “As for you, Titus, promote the kind of living that reflects wholesome teaching.” (Titus 2.1) As one progresses through reading this letter, they will find the following attributes: exercise self-control, live wisely, filled with love and patience, live in a way that honors God, teach others what is good, to do good works of every kind.”
What kind of life do you want to live? One that is lived wisely. A life that is filled with love, patience and good work. Most of us want to live in a way that honors God.
But, we need someone to teach us a better way of life. We all want to be better humans. To love in greater ways, to be patient more consistently. And when we place ourselves around people who have been living wisely for 15 or 45 years, the end result is? We start to live more wisely.
Where can I find people who will help me in these ways? Within a good, healthy church community. People who have been through the fire that is now before you. People who can help you navigate relational issues. People who have raised children and can now offer advice as you raise your children. People who invest and pour into you.
Why should you go to church? Because of what you will receive.
But, there’s also another part. Why should you go to church? Because of what you have to offer others. As you grow and mature, you then become the one who pours into others, invests in others. In the same ways that people helped you learn and find your way.
We all need somebody to help us in this life.
So, this Sunday, why don’t you go to church?
You don’t know anyone? Come sit with me. I’ll show you around.