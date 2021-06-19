Why not celebrate 156 years of partial freedom for a people in a country that was built by them with the blood, sweat and tears of their hard labor. Why not celebrate the partial freedom of a people who had to give up their names, language, religion, children, integrity, dignity, rights to education ... and the list is never-ending. We know it may be the wrong day, but for some people it will be the wrong day for Blacks to celebrate freedom no matter what.
We realize the signing of the 13th Amendment is the actual day to celebrate. But because of what happened on June 19, 1865, we find that a better day to celebrate. So, we look at June as the month of freedom for African Americans.
Texas is widely considered the first U.S. state to begin Juneteenth celebrations, with informal observances taking place for over a century and June 19 an official state holiday since June 7, 1979. This is only reasonable because it was in Texas that 250,000 slaves got word that they were free in 1865.
One may wonder why Texas had so many enslaved people two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Historians have concluded that President Lincoln made a grave error by threatening to free the slaves one year before actually doing so. In the meantime, the large slaveholders in Mississippi, Louisiana, and other states were plotting how not to be governed by the law that was sure to be handed down at any time.
Lincoln began to threatened early in 1862 that if they did not free the slaves, he would have no choice other than to sign the already written document. Instead of making plans to follow the law, the slave holders made plans to move their farms, cattle, and slaves to Texas. These large slave holders considered themselves moving beyond the reach of the law. With Texas being such a large state, this plan worked well. This accounts for the very large number of Blacks still enslaved there in 1865.
It is 2021, and I am reminded of how soon we forget the things worthy to celebrate with jubilation. It was back in 2006 when Mr. Greg Shropshire approached me as the founder and director of The AACPA Connection, Inc. and said “Mrs. Samuel, it is time for a Juneteenth Celebration.”
He said, “You claim to like history, and I believe that is a part of history worth celebrating.” I asked, “Why do you think that it is so important? I do not see any other groups making any effort to do anything, and we have quite a few history buffs in this town. Even you are extremely well versed in history.”
His response was, “Mrs. Samuel, all of us in America should celebrate it as an important event. You see, it concludes what the Emancipation Proclamation started. The Watch Night service that you all celebrate in your Black churches can be traced back to gatherings also known as ‘Freedom’s Eve.’ On that night, Black slaves and free Blacks came together in churches and private homes all across the nation awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation actually had become law. At the stroke of midnight, it was Jan. 1, 1863; all slaves in the Confederate States were declared legally free. When the news was received, there were prayers, shouts and songs of joy as many people fell to their knees and thanked God for moving on the heart of the President.”
Greg continued, “But the story did not end there.”
As we observe what is happening now in Texas, Georgia, Florida, Arizona and many other states, we definitely may need to examine what it is we are celebrating. This fight for freedom is a never-ending fight when we still have existing the same mindset that existed 400 years ago. Juneteenth points to the treachery of the dying Confederacy and its determination to sustain the institution of slavery by any means necessary. There are those who are determine to keep the evils of the Confederacy alive.
Yet we must celebrate. I am reminded of the Biblical character David when he was returning to Jerusalem with the Ark of the Covenant. David had over 30,000 chosen men with him and after travelling for a distance, he encouraged them to stop and celebrate God with praises by dancing, singing and sacrificing an ox and a calf. After stopping and celebrating, David would gather them and continue the journey to Jerusalem.
The jubilant praisers realized that the journey was not finished — just as Black Americans realize that the journey is not finished — but they celebrated anyway, with exuberance, knowing that the God who was with them in the wilderness was still there. Knowing that they were doing it God’s way this time.
We too must stop to celebrate and give praise to the God who brought us to this point in time. The day may not actually be the day we gained our freedom but the reason is the same.
I am again reminded of the scripture by Paul, who says: Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already been perfected, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Philippians 3:12
So today we celebrate partial freedom and fight injustice simultaneously. This is a hard task, but it must be done. It is a paradoxical situation but is one the Black man is used to facing. I have a Caucasian friend who asks me that question almost every time we fellowship. Each time, I can feel her expecting a different answer; however, each time I tell her that God has done it for us, and he will do it again.
Celebrate with us this 2021 Jubilee weekend.