It has been quite a complicated couple of weeks since I last wrote. We got Mom settled back at The Spires for rehab after her stint at the hospital, and I woke up the next morning quite ill with what turned out to be covid.
If you will recall, I last wrote about our crazy long stay in the emergency room in the heart of the chaos of a pandemic crisis, so it is no surprise that the germs found their way to me. Thankfully, Mom seems to have avoided it, but I have been taking one for the team, stuck at home as I convalesce.
I’ve fared fairly well, though the first couple of days were a feverish and achy and chilled challenge that I would have happily done without. My condition led to some fairly vivid and interesting dreams, and therein lies the story that I have for you this week.
On our last trip to Virginia, my sister Jennifer and my daughter Ramsey and I worked on various projects, but the most emotional one was finishing the clearing of Dad’s closet.
We have tried to tackle it in stages, it was simply too hard for any of us to imagine rushing through, and the items that were left were some of the most memorable bits.
For example, when Dad was stationed in Germany in the Army, he bought several sweaters that still have the labels indicating who custom-made them or the store from which they were bought.
They are no longer wearable, but Dad had kept them all these years, so how can we imagine being the ones to scrap them? Those choices can be so hard. You are really wishing for the person who revered the item, and so the item earns reverence in their place.
I had been eyeing an old wool pea coat and pair of wool pants that I didn’t remember Dad wearing, but their nature so reminded me of his sensibilities that they had been calling my name for some time.
I finally pulled them from the back of the closet, brushed off the dust that had collected on the tops, and we took turns trying on the coat to see if any of us could use it.
It is an old Eddie Bauer coat, constructed of the kind of thick, heavy wool that you only find in older clothing, with big black buttons and a sizable hood attached beneath the wide collar.
It was really big on all of us, but Ramsey was the one who could best carry it and we decided that it was perfect for her to have on hand for blustery winter days in the city.
The pants are similarly thick old wool, dark gray with a thin red windowpane check and red suspenders that button to the pants with leather tabs. They are vintage L.L. Bean and I knew that they were the kind of thing that Dad loved.
Our whole family loved the L.L. Bean brand so much that in my early teens we flew into Portland, Maine, one weekend and rented a car to drive to the outlet and home base in Freeport for a little shopping. I know it seems silly, but I felt like we were at Disney World for how exciting it was to experience the place.
One of the things Dad loved about the company was that, for a very long time, all of their products were made in the USA — something that became a near obsession for him as the country, and the brand, turned to China and other ports for production.
I hadn’t noticed before, but it turns out that L.L. Bean still has a long list of things that they sell that are made in the US, but you won’t find any bargain items on it, only very high end stuff.
As I studied the detail of the pants, the careful stitching on the heavy canvas pockets, the long metal zipper that I’m not sure you could even buy anymore, I was struck by how these pants practically belong in a museum.
I decided to bring them home, thinking I could offer them to my boyfriend Steve, but at least to show them off and preserve them as a memento of the past.
This past week, as the fever slow-roasted my brain, I had a very vivid dream about those pants. In it, I was offering them to Steve and he didn’t think he could use them, so I decided to put them on and, lo and behold, they fit me perfectly!
When I awoke I laughed at the symbolism of the dream, of my angst over trying to fill Dad’s role as Mom’s advocate and caregiver, and I took the dream as a sign that I might be up to the task, no matter how rarely it feels so.
I shared the dream with Mom so that she, too, could laugh at how funny the thought of me in Dad’s pants was, and she promptly asked if I had tried them on. She reminded me that he was a thin man through most of his life, so in her mind, they might work.
It hadn’t even occurred to me, and it hadn’t occurred to any of us as we tried on the coat in Virginia. I think we were all so sure that Dad’s pants would be much too big for us to wear, he looms so large in our estimation.
Well, I’m here to report that I put on those pants today and, much to my surprise, they fit me perfectly in length and in waist. Can you believe it?
Now I have another reason to wish for a cold and snowy day here in Georgia, so I have an excuse to wear the pants that I never would have dreamed that I could fill. Now, if only I can fill them figuratively, as well.