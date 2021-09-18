Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe. — Frederick Douglass
How are we looking in terms of the above statement? Overall, 25 states have put in place new voting restrictions since 2012, and 15 states have written more restrictive voter ID laws on the books than they already had (including six states with strict photo ID requirements).
Twelve of the 25 states have laws making it harder for citizens to register (and stay registered). Ten of the states made it more difficult to vote early or absentee, and three took action to make it harder to restore voting rights for people with past criminal convictions.
Let me remind you that all of these laws have been written by Republicans. These lawmakers have no problem with denying justice to people who have no power to fight back, even if the laws will have a negative impact on the people who support them. The name of the game is to hinder, block, set back, push out all people who do not look and think like them.
These are the same people who voted against the poor people’s care package, the American Rescue Plan, which was voted for by only Democrats. From the information I gathered, no individual returned the federal stimulus money in those districts where the leaders voted against the package. Those families who have children and are getting almost $300 monthly so that they can see their doctors when sick and buy healthy food in order not to be among the millions of children who go to bed hungry each night — this included children in the Republican-led states.
Yes, there are those among us who will sit comfortably with overflowing bank accounts and vote “No” on everything that would benefit those who are impoverished due to circumstances beyond their control. The first response from those officials is “This country does not have funds for that.” But yet on the other hand, these individual leaders were at the head of the line voting “Yes” for the wars we have engaged in that have cost taxpayers millions.
The war that we just got out of cost this country $300 million every day for the 20 years that we were there. These same leaders voted for that kind of spending, but will vote against giving a measly one-time stimulus to the low-income people right next door here in this country.
Our bridges, roads and human infrastructure in every state are in dire need of repair but the Republicans cry “We do not have the money.” They cry we cannot afford to pass a $3 trillion bill. There is something seriously wrong with that answer. If we keep denying the climate change and these fires and storms keep coming, we will spend that amount and more to repair structures that are not up to code because someone got paid for doing a shabby job by cutting corners or because time has taken its toll on the structures.
Within that same group we have many who are working hard every day behind closed doors to find a way to take money from public schools and give it to the charter schools and or private schools. Who does that and what is the reason behind taking that step? Is that position taken so that ignorance among the disadvantaged will prevail? Is that position taken so that “one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them”?
What is perceived to be true in the eye of the beholder is true unless proven otherwise. That is what appears to be so from this position.
When the above-mentioned situations are allowed to exist in a community, state or country, one must be aware that neither person nor property will ever be safe. There is no bubble anyplace on earth big and wide enough to keep us safe from what has been perpetuated by neglect and abuse. Let us examine and digest this final statement also made by Frederick Douglass, who is an example of a slave made a man:
“The more men you make free, the more freedom is strengthened and the more men you give interest in the welfare and safety of the State the greater is the security of the State.”