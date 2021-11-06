I grew up in Munford, Alabama. Munford is located about 10 miles from the Talladega Superspeedway which hosts NASCAR races twice a year.
When I was 10, my Dad checked me out of school and took me to the speedway for the time trials for one of the NASCAR events. I was amazed by the cars speeding by at 200 miles per hour. About halfway through the time trials on that day, my Dad asked if I wanted to go down into the pit area and try to get autographs from some of the drivers.
That afternoon, we met some of the legends of NASCAR: Richard Petty, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough, just to name a few. But the reason we were able to meet roughly 30 NASCAR drivers on that day is because of a tip we received from a gentleman in the pit area. He pointed us to a gate and said, “That is where all of the drivers enter the pit area. If you will plant yourself beside that gate, you will meet pretty much anyone you want to meet!”
I learned a very valuable lesson on that day. Where you plant yourself matters. That day was the start of a lifetime hobby of meeting celebrities. In my lifetime, I’ve meet around 400 celebrities. When people ask me how I’ve met so many famous people, I answer by alluding to the advice I was given at the NASCAR track when I was in 10 years old, “I know where to plant myself.”
One of the biggest factors in becoming who God wants us to be in our walk with Him, is knowing where to plant ourselves. Consider this passage from Psalm 1, “1 Oh, the joys of those who do not follow the advice of the wicked, or stand around with sinners, or join in with mockers. 2 But they delight in the law of the Lord, meditating on it day and night. 3 They are like trees planted along the riverbank, bearing fruit each season. Their leaves never wither, and they prosper in all they do.”
Are you becoming what you believe God desires you to be in your walk with Him? If not, answer this question: Where are you planting yourself?
According to this passage in Psalm 1, those who were thriving in their walk with God were doing so because of where they were planting themselves. They avoided people and places that would keep them from becoming closer to God. They placed themselves in positions to learn and meditate on God’s Word. They planted themselves in places where they would grow and prosper.
God has laid out a plan for each of our lives. Whether we follow that path, is up to us. And following that path and staying on that path are aided in a great way by where we choose to plant ourselves.
Are you planting yourself in fertile soil God has prepared for you, where you can grow and be nourished? Or have you chosen to plant yourself among things that are hindering your growth?