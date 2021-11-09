It seems like each year around this time there’s a friendly national debate over whether it’s too soon to put up Christmas decorations.
A lot of this is sparked by the fact that, increasingly, stores and businesses start pushing their Christmas inventory and sales even before Halloween rolls around.
That big push for Christmas either makes people excited about the season and makes them want to get all their Christmas stuff out and put out their trees OR it makes them take a hard stand against EARLY Christmas. Now this is not to say that those hard stand people don’t like Christmas. They just want each holiday to have its moment and they think Halloween and especially Thanksgiving deserve their own time to shine.
But social media is flooded (and has been for the last couple weeks) with images and videos of people already setting up their trees and lights and decorations.
And I got to admit it makes me feel good.
I love seeing the red and white lights Chick-Fil-A put up at the beginning of the month. It makes me a little happier to see that.
And I actually considering putting up my Christmas tree this week.
But it’s been hammered into our psyche that Christmas decorations shouldn’t go up before Thanksgiving. But with it having been a tough year for many, I wondered if that gave us a pass this year to just sort of throw tradition to the wind and do what made us happy.
I asked folks on social media what they thought about early Christmas décor and if they have a set date for their Christmas set-up. As I imagined, there were a few who use the same timeline they’ve always used. But many of you thought we could use a little Christmas cheer even if it’s earlier than some think appropriate.
Rachel Hall — The day after Thanksgiving for the Halls.
Jeremy Mathis — (My son) Owen has had his up for weeks. Even talked (my wife) Liz into getting him a new one.
Elise Holcomb — Traditionally, the day after Thanksgiving. But I say whenever you want! More and more are decorating early.
Ronda Hancock — Thanksgiving afternoon/evening for the Hancocks.
Tiffany Bowerman — The appropriate time is whenever the heck makes you happy. Especially in this day and time! Life is too short.
Linley Wheat — Early November. Only tradition is that everyone (in our household) has to be involved. With Christmas movies on.
Sarah Trammell — Any time after Thanksgiving. Stores, too.
Peggy Crumley — The day after Thanksgiving.
Charlotte Nichols — To each his own.
Andi Beyer — If I put it up before Thanksgiving, I’m pretty over it by Christmas and I hate that so I wait. But you do you.
Erin Elrod — Nov. 1 the outdoor lights went on thanks to Blast Off Pressure Washing. I love what they did so much that I wish they could stay up year round.
Shannon Kislat — Not before Thanksgiving.
Sandy Asire — I put mine up Oct. 31.
Amy Dawkins — We have so many family heirlooms we incorporate into our decorating. So there are no rules at the Dawkins residence. Everything is put out gradually. We always go all-out with outside lights and we have to start early, because it’s always a competition between my sister and brother in law.
Carmen Jones — Well, some people just can’t wait. We enjoy decorating early and then relaxing and enjoying all of the Christmas events during the season.
Blake Silvers — The day after Thanksgiving.
Shannon Pollitz — The correct time for me is whenever I need some joy in my life. That date was October 30 this year. I used to be a strict “no Christmas until after Thanksgiving” follower. However, I lived in North Africa one year, and because they don’t celebrate Christmas like we do, I missed all of the decorations everywhere. It was like the land of no Christmas, and it was sad to me. As a result, my viewpoint changed. I now am so happy that I live in a place where I can see Christmas decorations everywhere I go. So I decorate whenever I need some happiness.
Kristy LaRue — I didn’t know we were suppose to take them down.
Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman — I’m strictly an “after Thanksgiving” person for music and decorations but I’m losing quite handily in the DemChap house on both fronts this year.
Cheryl Swanson — My opinion is not to put a tree or decorations until after Thanksgiving or the first week of December.
Terra Turner — I used to have rules about not putting Christmas trees up until the day after Thanksgiving but life has gotten so hard I’m not judging anyone for how early they put them up anymore.
Dawn Garrett — After Thanksgiving meal.
Dede Putman — Whenever it makes you HAPPY!
It seems we’re still in disagreement on when we think it’s appropriate to decorate for Christmas. The beautiful thing is there isn’t some hardline rule we need to stick to.
Y’all know I love traditions. But we’re free to make our own traditions. If putting up a tree or hanging a few garlands or lights in early November will make you feel good, then by all means do it.
And some of y’all complaining about your neighbors having lights up in November need to remember the junk cars and tacky yard art sitting out in your yard all year long.