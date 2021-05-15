For well over a year now I’ve heard talk about the need to rebrand the local trail network as part of an effort to better market some of Rome’s quality of life amenities. Some folks have said the trail system needs a name, something catchy like the Swamp Rabbit Trail over in South Carolina.
The Rome trails do have a name — though I will concede few know it.
The Heritage Riverways Trails was the name chosen years ago. There is a logo and at least one marker that I can think of. It’s over near the library parking lot, beside the amphitheater site overlooking the Oostanaula River.
The amphitheater that isn’t an amphitheater yet. That’s fodder for another column another time!
Back to Heritage Riverways ...
I’ll grant you It’s not a particularly catchy or sexy name like Swamp Rabbit, but it does reflect what the trails are. The rivers are why Rome exists. The rivers are how the early settlers got around.
Initially the Native Americans moved across the region by canoe, then the steamboats carried commerce from the region to the rest of the world.
Thus Heritage Riverways.
There are different trails that make up the system. There are the levee trails which, to be honest with you, I’ve never heard have any specific name.
One starts near the confluence and goes out the Coosa levee behind the American Legion Post. Then there’s the Oostanaula levee trail, which connects to the Coosa levee trail at Heritage Park (possibly giving additional support for the name Heritage Riverways).
Then came the trail through Ridge Ferry Park. I have on occasion heard that referred to as the Ross to Ridge Road. Cherokee Chief John Ross at one time had a ferry near the confluence of the rivers. Major Ridge had another ferry across the river behind his home on Riverside Parkway. I’m not sure if that name was ever made official.
Then there’s the Silver Creek Trail from East Fourth Street across the Etowah out to East 12th Street.
Later came the Kingfisher Trail from the South Broad Bridge, connecting to the Silver Creek Trail at Hobo Canyon.
The loop behind State Mutual Stadium that connects to the Ridge Ferry trail came next. No specific name there that I’m aware of either.
The new Mount Berry Trail from behind the post office to Big Dry Creek definitely has a name.
The long sought connection from the Oostanaula levee trail to the Mount Berry Trail has been dubbed the Redmond Trail (Phase One), with Phase Two following an old rail line through Summerville Park someday soon I hope.
I wouldn’t argue too much that all the names can appear to be a bit disjointed but, in sum total, they are the Heritage Riverways Trails.
Want another name? Here’s three suggestions.
1. The Silver Striper — named for one of the popular and visually appealing fish in our rivers.
2. The Hungry Bear — named for the occasional black bear who follows the rivers in search of new territory and something to eat.
3. Moccasin Miles — A name that pays homage to the Native American cultures who first discovered this magnificent slice of the Earth.
I really like each of the three names. At one point I thought about Slippery Striper, but Silver Striper has a much better ring to it and it the fish definitely has a silvery look to it. They are beautiful fish and silver also sounds kind of ritzy.
Hungry Bear may the sexiest of the three from a marketing perspective. It also has strong relevance, since it seems like at least once a year, in the spring, momma bears kick out their year and a half old males and they meander out of the mountains down the rivers and find way to create a ruckus in Rome.
Moccasin Miles may be the least catchy, but could, in reality, be the most relevant. I wonder how many miles were walked by Native Americans along the riverbanks centuries ago. How cool would a logo of a Cherokee warrior be, without one of those Plains Indian headdresses, in terms of paying tribute to those who first settled Rome?
If you’ve got a suggestion, I’d love to hear it!
When Floyd County gets work started on the connection from the Oostanaula levee trail to the Mount Berry Trail sometime later this year, Rome and Floyd County will be very close to having a loop system along the rivers — close to 12 miles of trails along the Oostanaula, Etowah, Coosa and Silver Creek without an at-grade road crossing.
That will be pretty remarkable. Incredible for a city the size of Rome.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, more people than ever before have been out on the trails. I was walking the other day with retired DNR Commissioner Noel Holcombe and he said that, since COVID-19, it has become abundantly clear that we need even more greenspace, more places for passive family recreation.
Trails fit that bill well.
The Redmond Trail (Phase Two) will link the Summerville Park community to the system and the Lindale Trail, included in the 2017 SPLOST, will connect the Lindale community and Georgia Northwestern Technical College to the network.
It’s a fantastic system. We’ve just got to agree on what to call it, and then do a better job of telling the world about it.