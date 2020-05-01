The inertia of the country seems to be moving increasingly toward lessening restrictions and “opening the economy.” Incredible suffering has resulted from our coping with the coronavirus, both physically and economically. By the time this is published, hundreds and perhaps thousands more will have died and millions will know the bottomless dread of job loss and instantaneous poverty. The need to focus on health issues conflicts in many ways with the need to focus on economic ones. Leaders try to find an appropriate balance and the voices from either perspective grow increasingly frightened and strident.
Most of us deeply wish we could just return to normal. But whatever the new normal will prove to be, it will not be what we considered normal as 2019 became 2020. The new normal will be somewhat imposed on us by circumstances.
In many important ways, though, the new normal will be a result of choices we make as individuals, as a nation, and as a world. However much some may resist and rage about people and influences that originate outside the USA, a worldwide pandemic forces on us the reality of how interconnected we truly are. Hopefully, more clearly than ever, we will recognize that choices matter and that what we take away from this crisis can either make us better or worse.
Will a takeaway be to dramatically re-think the ways we value certain people and their contribution to our lives?
I suspect we have ordinarily appreciated doctors, nurses, hospitals, and medical professionals. Now we see those folks literally risking their own lives — and sometimes falling victim — to care for the sick and dying. The recognition of their heroism is celebrated around the world. I suspect we have ordinarily appreciated fire, police, EMS, and military. We have seen heroism in those ranks in the past, but nothing on the scale of self-sacrifice and courage that we have seen from them during the pandemic. Words and images are far too puny to begin an appropriate way to say thanks to them.
Ah! Who among us has ordinarily considered service workers to be heroes?
Garbage collectors, grocery clerks, volunteers and staff at food pantries, transit workers, clerks and managers in essential businesses, and countless ordinary folk offering themselves to help — all now must be recognized for their heroism.
They, too, have risked becoming infected; some of them have sickened and some have died. They have made it possible for us to have food on our table and to have the basic services of life to go on as much as possible. I can only hope that a long term takeaway will be a heightened respect for those whose everyday contribution to society is so easily taken for granted.
Sheltering in place has offered dramatic examples of how demanding it is to parent and to teach children — and how overwhelmingly important it is to do so in the face of any and all obstacles.
Teachers, their spouses, and their supporters have long known that good teachers bring heart, soul, mind, and uncounted hours to their calling. Sheltering in place has required a new level of creativity for teaching and of caring service to be sure students have food at their home.
Parents who have taken on the mantle of home schooling, especially if they are also working from home themselves, have known all along the challenges of being a good parent. Being Mom or Dad requires enormous patience and creativity in addition to deep love.
A really good takeaway from the corona crisis would be a renewed recognition that raising our children is a kind of heroism that transcends making lots of money or being in a high-profile/high status job.
A final takeaway that will hopefully take root is a renewed appreciation for face to face relationships.
Church by Facebook live, meetings by Zoom, FaceTime with grandkids all have been welcome. But as the times of physical separation extend the inability to have meals together, to hug, to travel on an airplane, to go to the stadium and join other fans rooting for your team, the absence of these wears on us and leaves a gaping emotional hole in our lives.
A truly delightful counterbalance in neighborhoods like my own is the fact that we sit in our driveways, walk the streets and talk to neighbors in a way we have not done before. We just didn’t have time to know each other, but now we do. What an unanticipated but welcome blessing.
Good intentions and warm feelings do not automatically translate to long term positive changes in our lifestyles. It is time to talk about the choices that will determine what lies ahead.
Politically, I believe we have recognized that a pandemic has truly meant we are all in this together and that we do well or badly, not just as individuals, but as communities. We have known beyond doubt that we desperately need one another and that no single person has all the answers to save us.
Certainly there has been political sniping and disagreement, but to this point they have been limited and there has been much bipartisan coming together. However, as the tensions grow over time and the president reverts to character, I am alarmed by the increase in suspicion, blaming, scapegoating, and dodging responsibility.
For many days yet, we must choose unity over division. We will not all agree. But we must choose to let those disagreements be respectful and be fodder for creative solutions to our problems.
I offer a special challenge to my evangelical brother and sisters. In massive numbers you have courageously and sacrificially cared for sick people of all races, nationalities, religions, sexual orientations, and citizenship legalities. You do not discriminate. You are heroes and wonderful examples of your faith. As we increasingly turn to political and policy debates, will you continue to be the most reliable base for a political style that divides, creates suspicion, and discriminates on the very bases that you have so totally ignored in your caring service?