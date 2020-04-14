I’ve never seen such a haunted look in a child’s eyes.
There was a sadness in the boy Devin’s expression as I smiled down at him and proudly presented him his Red Cross reward for bravery, a large stuffed toy Dalmatian wearing a fire helmet.
The dog, a symbol of brave first responders, was a gift for a small hero, who helped save his large family. He took the dog gratefully and hugged it to him in a gesture that showed how much it meant. He tried to smile back at me, but I could tell it took great effort.
Local dignitaries, first responders, Red Cross volunteers, and the three generations of family who survived the home fire were all present at the award ceremony celebrating these lives saved.
Two months earlier, Devin approached firefighters at a school event and told them his family did not have a smoke alarm in their house. One week later a free alarm was installed, courtesy of the Red Cross. Two weeks after the installation, a bad wire caught the Christmas tree on fire and the fire quickly spread. The sound of the alarm saved eight people’s lives. Though one family member, his grandfather, tragically suffered severe burns, all escaped alive.
Devin’s expression betrayed the trauma and hardship his family had experienced, but it was his grandmother’s kind words that echo in my mind during these challenging times of COVID-19:
“What can I do? What can our family do to help others in need? Since our family has been through this loss, we really understand now what others go through during times like this. So how can we help them now, what do they need?
Here was a family who worked hard, took care of each other, lived modestly, and had lost the little they owned to a home fire; yet their first response was to reach out to help others, like they had been helped.
We live in a “more is more / me first” society. We strive to own the best cars, the latest smartphones, to post a constant stream of vacation “selfies’”on social media, but what are our real priorities? We all know when disaster strikes.
When the phone rings at 2 a.m., when we cough during a time of pandemic, when the car skids on the road and children are in the back seat … what do we all think about in these moments? Ourselves and our possessions? No. Our first thought is for others, and how we can take action to help them.
During times of crisis we all remember what matters most.
The Red Cross through its strong network of volunteers, donors and partners is always there in times of need. We turn compassion into action so that all people affected by disaster receive care, shelter, and hope. We help our communities prepare for disasters; and ensure that everyone has access to lifesaving blood; we support members of our armed services and their families with aid and comfort when needed; and in an emergency, there we always have trained individuals nearby, ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives.
During this time of the coronavirus crisis, there are still ways for us all to help others. Assistance is needed both for those affected by COVID-19, and for other disasters as well.
Here are ways to help during this challenging time:
♦ Donate blood or blood platelets
♦ Donate funds
♦ Donate your time as a Red Cross volunteer♦
♦ Learn how to protect yourself and others through free disaster prevention tips, downloadable apps, and safety courses
For more information please log on to www.redcross.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS. Local donation checks may be mailed care of: Red Cross NWGA, 112 John Maddox Drive, Rome, GA 30165.
Like young Devin and his family, we can endure heartbreaking events by reaching out for help from others when needed, and in turn give our help to others in need.