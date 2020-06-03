“ I Feel Good” hit the radio waves in 1964. Lots of folks were feeling good. It was the ’60s and a new era in the US had begun. The hardest working man in show business was on!
Toward the end of the decade, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was killed in Memphis. The US changed, as the leader who had a Dream was shot, unarmed.
Several years ago, Augustan James Brown and friends shared stories with me such as this one: Many major cities around the US exploded with riots in the aftermath of Dr. King’s assassination. In Massachusetts, Boston’s Mayor Kevin White asked The Godfather of Soul to proceed with his scheduled concert there, in part to honor Dr. King. The mayor asked James Brown to broadcast it live (which would impact his finances). A win-win was created and he performed on stage and via broadcast.This meant potential violence would be quelled, as all wanted to watch on television.
It was working, until some concert goers started to jump on stage. The white police were ready to block them and stepped forward. James Brown asked them to stand down. As the mostly black concert goers tried to get on stage, he stopped the concert and said he stopped the police from going forward – “now I need my own to step back.” And they did. He went to riot scarred cities around the country and spread the message of nonviolent change and for all to love their community and nation.
A rock ‘n’ roll icon helped honor Rev. Dr. King’s nonviolent legacy. So did young Mayor White.
We still haven’t stopped killing innocent people, but the methods of dealing with horrible crimes like these have evolved. In 2015 a white man entered Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston and killed nine innocent church members, wounding three more. The pastor, a state senator, was among the dead.
I was out of the country at the time and when I heard about these shocking, needless murders I predicted this time it would be different – I didn’t know how, but Charlestonians were not going to react the typical way. When asked to clarify, I said that decades-long white and black leadership have created a major difference there. Mayor Joe Riley Jr. and others had worked across all boundaries.
The world stood in awe as the church members who lost their brothers and sisters decided to treat this hate-filled madman differently by acting on their Christian Love. Facing him in the courtroom through teary eyes, they shared they wouldn’t be able to hug their loved ones ever again — but they forgave him. I won’t dignify him by naming him in this column, but he is serving time in jail and will do so for the rest of his life.
In recent months, with Brunswick’s Ahmaud Arbery and Minneapolis’ George Floyd, there have been peaceful marches to honor the respective unarmed victims and for reforms. But in Minneapolis and many other cities around the US, violence has erupted and many forms of preparation or lack thereof have been evident.
In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ emotional broadcast was a personal and official appeal to the rioters: This is chaos. You’re no longer honoring — instead you’re undermining the message and cause. Go Home! She also arranged for Rev. Bernice King and two musicians to encourage the lawbreakers to put down their bricks and torches. This continued the mayors William B Hartsfield and Ivan Allen and, later, Andrew Young’s messaging of “Atlanta – A city too busy to hate.”
In Rome, credibility has been earned for years, through professional training in police and sheriff departments, and Floyd County Commission Chair John Mayes, who led the community when the demographics wouldn’t otherwise have elected an African American as the leader. (Even today the county minority population estimate is 20 %.) Police chiefs Elaine Snow and Denise Downer McKinney (who happens to be African American) have led with honor. Mayor Bill Collins is leading the city, another African American.
There are other ways that the community is bringing people together – ongoing Community Conversations broadcast by Georgia Highlands College professor Jon Hershey, regional community leader Greg Shropshire and producer Jeff Brown. Darlington School long ago embraced international students and multicultural students from across the US. From Harlem, New York, to East Atlanta, this boarding school has provided scholarships and opportunities to students who wouldn’t have ever dreamed of this kind of education experience.
One Community United is the broadest community-based organization that is, through active volunteers, working for community harmony. Dems sit next to Reps, conservatives next to liberals, those with means and those who have financial needs and colors and creeds all respect each other through conversations and with only one agenda, reinforced through its name.
What and how will each of us make or continue to make a difference in our community, state and nation? Let’s reinforce our core principles and show our love and care for all.