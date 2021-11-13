I cease to be amused and amazed by people who can only see in one direction.
Several weeks ago, Mr. Weekly reached out to me and he wrote, “I can tell you are a Democrat because you are supporting those evil people who are for abortion and same sex marriage and I could go on.”
I responded to him by saying:
“Sir, I was born first a human being not a Democrat, however, I did not make myself. That was done by my Creator, and I was not around to give him a hand. As a human being I have particular God-given qualities. As human beings we have the right to make choices, and so do you. Please do not forget Adam and Eve were given freedom of choice in the Garden by God. Who put man in the position above God to take those rights away?
“I do have children whom I love dearly. I am not sure how I would feel if one of them comes home today or tomorrow and tells me that he/she is in love with someone of the same sex. There is one thing that I do know without a doubt — I would still love my child.
“Actually, it would not have to be my child. It could be a friends’ child, yet he/she would still have my love and support. And do you know what I believe? The Son sent by God to save us from our sins would still love him or her also.
I do not believe in abortion, but I believe females should have the right to decide what to do with their bodies. It would be great if you and others like you would fight for the little children who are going to bed every night hungry. Are you aware of how many children go to bed hungry every night? The figure is 298,000 households with children who do not have food security and that is a conservative figure.
“Mr. Weekly, let me ask you — since you have sized me up to be such a sinner for loving and respecting people who are not like me and do not think like me — what is your position? Would you still love and support your child if that were the case?
“You asked me to search my soul. Will you say that you need to do some soul searching as we all do? Have you reached a point of perfection in your development and your thinking? Would your God be pleased with you for the disdain that you have for me because I do not think like you? Would you like for us to talk about our differences and try to find out how much alike we are or how different we are as children of the Faith?
“The Word says for us to be kind to all people, especially those of the Faith. Since you reached out to me and asked that I do some soul searching, can we get together and talk about our differences? Are you truly concerned about my soul being lost? I pray that your answer is YES.
You did not even address me. Is that how the Word instructs us to approach each other? There was not a caring tone in your note, but I would like to think that because you must have a relationship with the Lord, you do know that he requires us to love each other. After we talk, you may realize that you not only love me but you like me as well.
“When we talk, I would like for you to share with me how you feel and what the Word says about people with no scruples, people with no moral compass, people led by greed, people who tell lies for no apparent reason, people who have no attachment to truth because they claim no God other than self, people who say ‘I alone can fix it.’ If you have the time please go ahead and check the Scripture on the above topics.
“Mr. Weekly, please give serious consideration to our sitting down and comparing notes about the one belief that we both cherish, Jesus the Christ, whom we both love and respect.
“By the way Mr. Weekly, how is your mom?”