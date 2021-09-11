I am grateful to Rome News-Tribune Editor John Bailey for allowing me to continue my weekly column since leaving the full-time employ of the newspaper. In my new role as a publicist for the city of Rome, I want to emphasize that I will not attempt to use this column to promote the city — and it would probably behoove me to not use this space to criticize the city, either.
However, I can’t ignore all things that go on in Rome, which leads me to the subject at hand today.
It’s been a little more than a week since Rome’s Public Safety Committee held a town hall-like session to discuss the big brawl among groups of youth that occurred downtown on Saturday night, Aug. 14.
A comment that I first heard about 40 years ago, several years before I had ever stepped foot in Rome, arose again and again: What is there for kids to do in Rome? There is nothing for young people to do it Rome!
The first time I heard that, I was working at a radio station in Waycross and one of the young ladies who helped us prepare the commercial logs decided to come to Rome to Berry College. I don’t remember if she made it past her first semester, but she transferred from Berry to Valdosta State.
Back in those days, the “Berry Bubble” was much more prominent than it is now, and she was very much a social butterfly, so it is easier for me to imagine her being bored – at that time!
But this is 2021. To say that there is nothing to do in Rome is just wrong.
The Rome Braves were out of town that night so the kids could not have enjoyed that option. Gauging from the video of the incident I’ve seen, I don’t really suspect the more than 100 young people who met up downtown would have been likely to go to the Braves game if the team had been at home.
It wasn’t too long ago that downtown Rome had the Level Up Arcade at 216 Broad St. It lasted about 15 months.
The Public Safety Committee intends to create a task force to come up with a plan for providing young people some evening and weekend entertainment options. Several people said the task force needs to include some young people. That’s a great idea, because I will be fascinated to hear what they come up with.
Just what is it that young people in Rome want to do? Years ago there was the Q-Stick on Broad Street. I’ll bet some of you remember Aladdin’s Castle in the old mall.
Most — not all, but most — of the young people I am closest to nowadays just want to interact with their smartphone, and I’m not sure what they’re doing in the phone.
Some of them are Snapchatting. Some are Facebooking. Others are Instagramming. Still others are TikTokking. A few are watching something on YouTube.
Bottom line is that most of them are spending an incredible amount of time with their friends electronically.
That’s what my grandkids do.
They want to be with their friends. I’m guessing that the crowd downtown on Aug. 14 grew, not by word of mouth, but by word of index finger and thumb. Kids talking with kids on their phones and saying, hey, we’re downtown, come on down and join us.
I have no idea how the fights got started. Someone probably mouthed off to someone and it was “Katie bar the door” after that.
What was particularly concerning to this writer is the age of some of the youngsters. It is inconceivable to me that a parent would let a pre-teenager loose in any city after 10 p.m. on any night. Were some of those really young people there with older siblings? Probably. It is still inconceivable that a parent would let a pre-teen run loose at that time of night with a sibling who is only a couple of years older.
The other thought I have regarding “something to do” is that nowadays everyone wants something to do that doesn’t cost anything.
I wonder how many of the kids who were downtown on Aug. 14 would have paid to play Putt Putt, or go bowling or go to a show or concert at the DeSoto Theatre.
The “problem” of what to do is not limited to Rome.
Did you see that Lenox Square in Atlanta imposed a new rule this week that does not allow unaccompanied youth under 18 to come into the mall after 3 p.m., beginning Sept. 21!
There’s nothing to do in Atlanta. Yeah, right.
What we need in Rome is a park that is lined with benches and smartphone charging stations.
I can’t wait to hear the kids’ suggestions.