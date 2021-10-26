In this world there are those who have. And there are those who have not.
And that’s never been more apparent to me than right now when everyone’s scrambling for tickets to World Series games, since the Atlanta Braves clinched their spot by beating the dang Dodgers.
Almost everyone I know is trying to get tickets to one of the games. But prices are astronomical. And with good reason. For any baseball fan, seeing their team play in the World Series is a really special experience.
But I suppose for Braves fans it’s even more special because it’s been such a long time that it’s happened.
So here I am watching people spend literally thousands of dollars on tickets, knowing good and dang well I’d be hard pressed to afford the Uber ride to the stadium let alone tickets themselves.
Last time I looked, STANDING ROOM ONLY tickets were going for hundreds of dollars. And tickets for actual seats started at $1,000 and went up from there, depending on where those seats were.
Now I know some folks in Rome who have purchased their tickets. And that’s wonderful if y’all can afford to do that. I just don’t have that luxury. So I need to get creative.
I’ve come up with a few schemes I thought could get me money to buy World Series tickets.
1. “Pharmaceutical” sales. I thought it might be worth the risk if it’ll get me tickets to a World Series game, which is an unforgettable experience. But If I get caught, can y’all make sure there’s TVs at the jail?
2. Companionship. My editor won’t let me explain this in great detail but I could stand on a particular block of Martha Berry Boulevard and offer my... friendship to others for a stipend. I don’t know how much money people would be willing to pay to spend time with me but someone once said you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.
3. Selling my organs on the black market. I don’t really need BOTH kidneys or BOTH lungs, right? I know a few people who have donated organs and are called heroes. Sure, I would be asking to be compensated for my organs — but only because they’re in very good condition. I’m relatively fit and healthy. My organs probably still have plenty of good miles on ‘em. And furthermore, would I even have to go through the Black Market since they’re MY organs? Couldn’t I just walk into Redmond and offer up my organs for a small fee?
3. An auto loan. What could possibly go wrong?
4. Pyramid schemes. I could start my own pyramid scheme. It’s important to get in at the top ‘cause those are the folks who make all the money. I don’t really care what the product is. What’s important is that you get lots of people to pay to be a part of your business and then THEY get others to do it as well. Meanwhile, you’re sitting at the top collecting all the money while they do all the work of annoying their friends and family and creating social media posts with dozens of emojis.
5. GoFundMe. I could start a GoFundMe page. Remember when people used to use that crowdfunding platform to get money for things like emergency surgeries and funeral expenses? Well now they use it to try to get you to pay for their Disney vacations, their cosmetology degrees and their cat’s tail extension surgery. Why can’t I start one to get World Series tickets?
6. Internet scams. They’re very trendy right now. I can start a scam where I create some ridiculous quiz like “Which Harry Potter mythical creature are you?” or “Which member of the Friends cast are you?” or “Which Sex and the City character are you?” Then I put it on Facebook asking lots of personal questions that people THINK are important to the quiz, but really I’m just fishing for answers to their password security questions. Then when I have all their personal information, I just hack their accounts. Bada Bing, Bada Boom, I’ve got World Series tickets.
7. Marry rich. What if I just drive down Horseleg Creek Road leaving flyers in people’s mailboxes with my photo, asking any single and wealthy Horseleg resident to marry me? We do a quick courthouse wedding. What’s theirs is now mine because we’re joined together in holy matrimony, which means I can now afford tickets. Easy Peasy.
8. PPP loan. Everybody’s doing it. Why can’t I? Some of y’all applied, and got, a PPP loan knowing good and well you don’t have a legitimate business or employees.
9. Unemployment. It seems that unemployment was somehow a financial windfall for some people. Working your tail off somehow pays less than sitting at home. I’ve seen some Rome folks who lived high on the hog after starting to collect unemployment checks. Maybe that’s my way of affording World Series tickets.
To those who have tickets to see the World Series in person, I hope you enjoy the game and treasure the experience. It’s certainly a very special one. As for me, I’ll probably be watching on TV surrounded by good friends and good food. But it will be no less special.
Go Braves!!!