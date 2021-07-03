In May of 2014, for our ten-year anniversary, my wife and I took a weekend trip to Boston. Sure, we wanted to get away for a while and celebrate all that God had given us over our first ten years together, but there was so much more.
We were looking for something. Over the previous two years, as our knowledge and understanding of God’s Word had grown, so had our desire to seek more freedom in our corporate Christian life.
It’s funny how God can use things that are totally unrelated to what we are experiencing to teach us lessons or give us answers about the things we are navigating in life.
On our tour of the Freedom Trail on that trip to Boston, God opened our eyes to what we might have to endure to find the freedom we were looking for. As we arrived at a circle in the middle of the city, we learned more about the Boston Massacre that had taken place in that exact spot. During the skirmish that occurred on March 5, 1770, five people died. Five people who could no longer live under the tyranny of the crown. The deaths of those five people at the Boston Massacre are considered by many to be the catalyst that led to our forefathers earning their freedom through their efforts in the Revolutionary War.
As I stood in that circle on that day in 2014, I took in the entire experience, doing my best to understand how God was using that battle and moment to teach me about my own spiritual journey.
Shortly after arriving back in Rome, fresh off of our Boston trip and a search for answers and freedom, we were given the opportunity to pursue new paths and find the freedom we had been looking for.
Two weeks ago, I returned to that circle in Boston. This time as one who was on the other side of spiritual freedom.
Once you truly find Jesus — not religion or church or rituals — you start to see everything in a different way. Grace is the reason for that.
And because grace leads you to freedom in Jesus, it also leads you to want to help others find what you have found.
As you get up and go out each day, what are you looking for?
Opportunities to love? To be a listening ear? To be a force for good?
Or…reasons to dislike others? To distrust people? To be in competition with them?
We find whatever it is that we are looking for!
If you are in Christ, He can make you free. If you don’t know freedom, maybe it’s because you have settled for knowing religion over knowing Jesus.
There is a better way!
And when you find it, you will know unconditional love and true freedom.
I’m grateful for a walk down a freedom trail seven years ago in Boston that has led to a different way of life for me.