No one knows what many children are going through more so than teachers, who spend time with them weekly for eight to nine months out of a year. After sharing with one teacher, Gail Veal, I learned that her desire is that we would remember that all households are not as we may dream or hope them to be.
Many children come to school hurting, hungry, neglected and angry. Why angry? The answer is manifold. One reason is because no one is noticing the tears streaming down their faces. No one is noticing the frown on their faces. Parents and adults see it as aggression and move on to their next concern.
No one is noticing that they are in a crowd to hide the truth but actually are standing alone, using the crowd as cover and shield. No one has noticed that their dreams are being choked out of them — if they had someone in their lives to encourage them to have dreams. No one is noticing that they are lost and dejected, and disinherited from a society that understands them not.
They leave homes in which no one seems to care and no one seems to understand. No one seems to understand why they talk back or talk loudly. Truly, they only need and want to be included. No one has noticed that they too are in the same warfare as the one we are in. They need the same fighting gear or tools that we have in order to be successful in this war, and they are in a war.
Having been out of the classroom for 25 years, many things had to be brought back to my attention. After listening to Gail for a while, I suddenly remembered time spent with children who were experiencing the same kind of abandonment, neglect or isolation. What was I thinking? Did I think suddenly a miracle had wiped all of that truth away? Did I think that some magic wand had been waved over the earth and all of the hurt, suffering and pain had suddenly disappeared from the lives of our children and their homes?
Gail didn’t stop there, but she asked each of us to imagine some of the following: Can you imagine as a child having to worry about what is going on in the world today? Can you imagine having to work extra hours because your family needs extra food and money to pay overdue bills? Mom and/or Dad are sick because they cannot afford the copay to see the doctor. And money is needed for medicine.
Some are working to help with needs at home but are fearful of getting the virus and taking it home and infecting the family. Can you imagine having the responsibility of working and helping your siblings with their school work because mom or dad can’t or won’t and demand that you do it? Can you imagine not having that parent to console you and encourage you that hopefully everything is going to be all right? Can you imagine a child never hearing a parent tell him/her that everything is going to be all right?
Can you imagine having these experiences on an elementary, middle school or high school level? Many of us forget that the playing field is not even in all households.
For us, as adults, it is so easy to ignore because we think our problems are more urgent, bigger, heavier and more serious than what they are dealing with. Growing up a child in an adult world, while the adults are looking the other way, is not easy. As adults, while we are trying to digest what is going on around us, we are forgetting about the children. Gail said and I quote, “I had to take a few days to process what’s going on in the world myself.”
I agreed with her that each day we have to stop, mediate and get our bearings about how to deal with each day.
Many years ago, Yolanda Adams wrote a song asking what about the children. Gail Veal was expressing some of the same concerns as Yolanda did in her song. She said that she is heavy with concern that we do not realize, as Yolanda said in her song, our children are heartbroken and have tears streaming down their faces but because we do not realize that they are in this warfare with us.
“To ignore is so easy
So many innocent children would choose the wrong way
So what about the children
Remember when we were children
And if not for those who loved us and who cared enough to show us
Where would we be today?”
Yolanda goes on in her song to say “You see, it’s not where you’ve been, nor what you’ve done. Where would we be today?”
Where would we be today? What about the children?
Gail calls on Rome, Georgia, and America by saying — and I quote — “Lets be a little more thoughtful, and remember what’s really important at the end of the day. We lose sight of things if these things are not directly affecting us. REMEMBER, every child’s household is not like ours.”