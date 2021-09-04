We’re getting there !

Outdoor enthusiasts have waited 10 years for the start of the Redmond Trail, from the end of the levee at Avenue A to behind the post office. I guess we can wait a little longer.
No sooner than ground was broken on Aug. 24, we get a hurricane that caused the Oostanaula River to rise and create some backwater flooding up Little Dry Creek that’s going to be around for a while, considering the runoff that has yet to flow downstream from the Cohuttas.
A lot of folks have have asked how long that little 0.26 of a mile connection is going to take and my response is it’s entirely dependent on the weather.
Normally the end of August would be a perfect time to start a trail project because we are approaching what is usually the driest month of the year in October.
It seems to me, and no one ever confused me for a construction engineer, that the bridge over Little Dry Creek would be the mot challenging part of this project. Throw in some backwater flooding and it’s going to be more difficult to set the span supports on either side of the creek.
Bottom line though, it is finally underway and soon folks will have yet another section of beautiful scenery along Rome’s rivers to walk, rollerskate or ride a bicycle.
It’s all part of what we call a quality of life amenity for our community. Young folks nowadays, they’re called millennials, have taken the approach to life of finding someplace they want to settle down and raise their family, then figure out where they’re to work.
Having a fabulous inter-connected trail network is one of the things a goodly number of these young folks like. Particularly when the trails are truly part of the transportation system, not just recreational in nature.
That’s a large part of why there has been so much emphasis on the Four Stones group’s redevelopment of the West Third Street area as a live-work-play community. There are going to be a whole lot of new residents in that area in the next three years and the idea is that many of them will be able to walk to work.
Young professionals, including nurses and doctors, are likely to be attracted to the area given its close proximity to Atrium Floyd Medical Center. (I’m not quite sure yet what we’re supposed to call the hospital now.)
The West Third area would also seem like a great place for young lawyers to live. They, too, could walk across the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge to attend a court hearing in the Forum River Center courthouse. Since COVID doesn’t seem like it’s going away anytime soon, I’ve resigned myself to the fact that our multi-purpose arena on the river is going to be a courthouse forever. The new Courtyard Rome Riverwalk is in a perfect location for sequestered jurors.
I don’t actually know anybody who lives in the RiverPoint Apartments out by State Mutual Stadium, but they’ll find themselves in an attractive location for using the trails as a transportation corridor when the last section of the Mount Berry Trail is finished. That’s a roughly a quarter of a mile link from Big Dry Creek, where the trail currently ends, around to the Armuchee Connector where it will tie in to existing trail on the stadium side of the river. Folks could live in those apartments and get downtown on a bike in no time.
All they’ve got to do is pretend this is The Netherlands. Have you ever been to Amsterdam? Folks are on bicycles everywhere. There is a multi-story parking deck — for bikes — right across the canal from the main train station. The last time I was there, in 2008 as best as I remember, I recall watching with sheer amazement, and a certain level of horror, as folks rode through Amsterdam on a rainy day with an umbrella over them in one hand, talking on a cellphone with the other and steering the bike with their knees.
Talk about multi-tasking!
Look at the river as one big canal. As soon as the loop is completed, folks will be able to get around to lots of different destinations without the use of an automobile.
You could live at RiverPoint and ride to Atrium Floyd or Advent Redmond and the Harbin Clinic (another name change?). You could work just about anywhere downtown. When the Berry spur is added to the system, you could even work at Berry College.
Floyd County is working on a 2017 SPLOST project that would extend a trail from the area of the health department on East Twelfth Street down to Lindale. Imagine all the possibilities that opens up for people who live in the Lindale area to connect with jobs across the community.
And it’s not just jobs. Berry College will be accessible — and most folks in Rome know how special it is to ride a bike out the Viking Trail, or along the roads that meander across the spectacular campus.
When that Lindale Trail is complete, it will roll right behind the main campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
We’re getting there !