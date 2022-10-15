In 1887, a woman, a priest, two ministers and a rabbi got together.... stay with me, this doesn’t go the way you think.
See, they understood the need for a community to work as one to create real change, so they created an organization to collect funds for local charities, coordinate services, counsel and refer clients to local programs, and make emergency assistance grants for cases that could not be referred. They created the beta version of what was later to become United Way.
Over a century later, United Ways are still taking on our communities’ most difficult challenges, and each United Way does that in the ways best suited to their community. We are locally governed, independent 501(c)3 organizations.
Our United Way can trace its origins to the Floyd County Community Chest formed in the early 1940s. But we’re not your grandfather’s United Way. The world has changed; the challenges we face continue to change as well. And your United Way will adapt as often as necessary to meet them and cut them off at every pass with focused, coordinated efforts.
Your United Way is committed to prevention and to living in the solution.
United Way has long supported individual missions doing necessary work across our communities. We now know that dollars to individual agency services are not enough to move the needle on the status of our communities’ health, education, or family economic stability. So what does that mean, exactly?
Your United Way is bringing people, organizations and local communities together, uniting them around a common vision and a common path forward: A community-level plan that identifies and prioritizes local needs, partners with existing nonprofits to support their role in that plan, creates pilot programs to fill gaps in services, and measures short and long term progress with local data, adjusting as we go.
And we’re definitely not doing it alone; that would just be bad stewardship. United Way is able to make a lasting difference because we work together with strategic partners who share our vision of a better life for all.
This year, we prevented homelessness for 67 households by September. In just 3 months, 600 callers reached a compassionate human who could listen and connect them to available resources because of our Resource Navigation Program.
This June, we implemented a Community Case Management program that partners those facing more complex challenges with an expert and advocate who helps create a plan to success and supports them along the way. We averaged almost 20 unique cases each month so far. And by year’s end, we will have invested over $200,000 in existing priority partner programs this year.
We’ve changed over the last few years to address the challenges of a changing world. But the one thing that hasn’t changed is our focus on improving lives and strengthening communities.
Our new Resource and Volunteer Center just opened in North Rome, where you can come in for coffee and chat about how to support what interests you most, meet with our team to find resources, or get matched up with the volunteer opportunity of your dreams through our new volunteer matchmaking service.
We’re doing good stuff — and we can do more together. Join us!