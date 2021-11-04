Welcome to our new reality.

Taking a vacation is supposed to be fun, a chance to relax or see something or some place you haven’t seen before. It is supposed to create memories that will last the rest of your life. Most vacations do this. Sometimes the best memories come from the things that were unexpected.
However, the time leading up to the trip is often stressful. There are lots of plans to account for. Who is going to take care of your pets? Do you have the attire you will need? You have to make travel arrangements — hotel, airline tickets, rental cars, etc.
Then you need to plan out your itinerary. What do you want to do on your trip? What attractions do you want to see? Which ones require reservations? Which attractions can you afford? Google will get a good workout.
A budget is an essential part of any trip. Often hard choices will have to be made to make sure that everyone gets to do at least some of what they want to do. There will no doubt be compromises to make sure everyone is accommodated.
However, all of these stresses get compounded when trying to plan a vacation in the time of COVID.
Not only do you have to prepare for the traditional vacation planning stresses, you now have new ones to deal with. We have found this out the hard way as we are getting ready to go on vacation to New York.
We researched the best deals on hotels and airfares. We found flights that fit our budget and the times we want to fly. We found a hotel in the part of town we wanted to be in that fit our budget. Well, almost. Now it was time to start planning what we wanted to do. We had limited time and there are many options. We had to start prioritizing things based on time, proximity, and cost.
We knew some things might require reservations but thought most things, like many of the museums, we could just walk in. We were expecting to have some flexibility in our schedule. We planned to have a basic game plan but would play it by ear somewhat.
We quickly found that approach doesn’t work in the age of COVID, at least not in New York.
Most major attractions require reservations for specific times. The reason being to control the number of visitors in the facility at any given time because of social distancing guidelines. This makes perfect sense and I do not fault them for such a policy. I’m glad they are taking this into consideration.
Unfortunately, it requires adhering to a stricter schedule and planning things more thoroughly in advance. It does diminish some of the spontaneity of the trip.
You book the Museum of Natural History (one of my favorite places in the world) at 10 a.m. You are walking around and see things that catch your attention. You are there longer than you planned. You have to be at MOMA (Museum of Modern Art) at 3 p.m. What to do? Do you leave the first museum before seeing everything you want to see or do you risk missing your chance to see the second because you are late?
Another extra item you need to account for is that many of the attractions, again at least in New York, now require proof of vaccination for admission.
I have no objection to this policy. We are vaccinated and are glad others around us will also be vaccinated. It just means we need to find, and make sure we have on our person at all times, our vaccination cards. Luckily, we knew were they were and have them handy to pack.
I have no doubt we are going to have an awesome time in the Big Apple and can’t wait to go. These extra items to deal with are for our own safety, and the safety of others, and I am happy to comply with them. They just add an extra layer of trip planning.
Welcome to our new reality.