The new year is upon us and the past week has found us back in Virginia, continuing to process and pack the home that our parents have so lovingly enjoyed for the past 20 years.
We had hoped to have the house listed by the end of the year, but these things always take more time than you think they will, especially when there are so many memories and important treasures to go through.
For better or for worse, Mom and Dad were the consummate keepers of all things. There was a place for everything and everything was in its place, but that habit has meant that we have had many, many souvenirs of the family past to process.
Photos from various generations and branches of the family, toys, documents, news clippings and all sorts of hidden treasures, have woven together a stroll down memory lane, well before what we can even remember.
I was surprised on this trip to find that they had kept numerous publications from my time as a student at Berry College. Not only did I find copies of the literary magazines in which I had photos published and what may include all of the issues of the Campus Carrier newspapers on which I worked as the head photographer, but they even kept the 4 years of issues of the Berry Quarterly magazine.
As the name suggests, the Quarterly was a publication put out four times a year that featured stories about the school as well as the accomplishments of students and alumni.
As I flipped through the various editions, one cover caught my eye.
The cover image featured an old cane-seated rocker and various hand woven baskets, and I was immediately transported to a time that I often think of, one of my favorite jobs while I was a student at Berry.
If you are familiar with the Berry campus, you know that part of the student experience has always been a work program that offers students a variety of low-paying jobs on campus to support their expenses, but also to give them a chance to try out all sorts of jobs to which they might not otherwise be exposed.
My freshman year I took on the typical first job of working in the dining hall, but as I settled in and got to know the lay of the job land, if you will, I discovered that I could work on the grounds crew at Oak Hill, Martha Berry’s plantation home and museum to her legacy in creating the school.
I loved the beautiful, historic gardens and property surrounding her home, so I was thrilled when I was accepted as part of the crew. Under the management of Joe English and JT Cordle, my cohorts and I spent many happy hours working in the gardens, managing the grounds with various large pieces of equipment, and seeding and transplanting hundreds of seasonal plants out of the old glass greenhouse out back.
In the late fall we would take the big truck up to Lavender Mountain and collect greenery to bring back to the greenhouse and meticulously make wreaths for decorating Oak Hill and the campus for the holidays. We were even taught how to make the big red bows for each one.
I learned so much through my time on that crew, but one of the most interesting things was when it was decided that we would be taught to weave baskets and repair the old cane-bottom rockers and chairs that peppered the campus.
The story in the Berry Quarterly edition reminded me of the circumstances. There were several chairs in need of re-caning and the Oak Hill director, Dan Biggers, contacted Berry Academy alumnus Newton Wagner to see if he could take on the job. Many of the chairs had been built by students of years past, some as far back as the 1930s.
Wagner had learned to cane chairs when he was a student and he realized that, while he could do the job himself, it would be even better if he passed that knowledge ahead to other Berry students.
We grounds crew folks were the obvious choice — the days of inclement weather often left us with time on our hands — and so a new tradition was born.
The article features photos of my friend Buddy Long and me caning the bottoms of two rockers with Mr. Wagner and relays how much his time at the Possum Trot School and the Boys High School changed his life. As the son of farmers, education was a luxury, and it took a big commitment for his family to get him placed in this rare opportunity.
Wagner was thrilled and accepted no payment to work with us students and pass along his unique knowledge of a dying art. And we were thrilled to receive the training.
I have always intended to pick that craft up again, and this reminiscence is just the prod I needed to revive the desire. I hope that I can make that happen in this new year, and I might even find the chance to teach someone else the tradition, too.
As we continue to follow the threads of our family heritage, it is beautiful to see how those threads have woven together to create who we are today. Remembering the traditions of our past and teaching them to the next generation is the only way to keep them alive.
My father’s father taught him to keep bees, and my father taught me, and my daughter learned by my side in the BeeShee beeyards in her youth. She now volunteers to share her knowledge with a school in Atlanta, helping them keep bees on the campus so that their students can learn the tradition.
I’ll have to refresh my cane-weaving skills, but I am so glad that I have the chance to take what Mr. Wagner learned as a boy and weave it forward, too.