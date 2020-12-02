“When I was young, I’d listen to the radio, waitin’ for my favorite song …” – Karen Carpenter
To hear some talk, one might think aging a bad thing, a long descent we perhaps can manage but cannot control, as its grip has us, not vice versa. Aging, some say, is a curse to avoid as fervently as one might avoid a mask-less crowd.
But, try as we may to sidestep its effects, growing older is our lifelong companion.
Gliding out of our 30s and into our 40s, time gently squeezed our hand, calling our attention to what at first could be likened to a soft rustle of leaves in a deep, dark wood, an ever-subtle hint of coming attractions. A quickened breath climbing flights of stairs, perhaps, or a gentle nudge on our muscles, such hints as that. We knew something was there, lurking like a spider’s web we didn’t see, but we resumed the glide with a shrug, perhaps a second glance, rationalizing that time won’t catch up. Not today, at least.
That aggravating rustle as we approached 50 became a shaking of branches we could no longer ignore. A wrinkle here; hairs that grow where they ought not grow; a spot on the skin there; an ache in a joint; a tug of the handrail accompanied by a deep breath; a skip of a heartbeat.
We wanted to ignore it, avoid it, pretend it was an anomaly. So, we did. We excused it, even denied it. Until we couldn’t. Until those rustles and shakings of aging rose up to greet us with their unique brand of truth. Can’t go around it; can’t go over it; can’t go under it; got to go through it.
Perhaps we confronted this new truth of aging with thoughts of the all-powerful infomercial, those digital fountains of youth that assaulted us daily with their audacious claims and pronouncements of miracles promising to sustain our youthfulness, to delay our aging – until we missed a payment or canceled a subscription.
Lotions that compelled liver spots to recede, hair to grow (in the right places), wrinkles to vanish, and young girls to once again swoon at such emperors with no clothes. We were pitched potions that promised to reinvigorate our lost vigor, pills that would resurrect the libido, and machines that would strip our bodies of decades of fat, or at least the fat acquired over the holidays. Videos, machinery, and multi-step marketing schemes guided us through the ritualistic process. Live chats with the very gurus of youthfulness inspired us to believe the unbelievable, lest our vigor and payments waned.
Like hungry trout, we lunged at the lure, took our bite, fish that we were. That shiny, untarnished object of misguided hope, the chance of a return to youth, was more powerful than ever before. We were hooked.
We drank from its metaphorical fountain, any fountain, if for nothing more than one more sip of the juice of the sweet apple dangling on that shaking branch. Just ask Ponce de Leon. If only reversing the effects of time were as simple as taking a few sips of that ever-elusive elixir found in the mythical Fountain. “Why not?” said we, as we consumed the snake oil pitched to us. “We only live once!”
Then, there were those of us who readily conceded to the natural process of aging, surrendering without so much as a whimper, much less a fight, allowing the tenets of couch-potato ideology to rule our thinking.
The path of least resistance does have that certain do-nothing appeal. We opted instead for that reinvigorating path known as Memory Lane, for we were young once, and, by God, we shall be young again, if only by our sheer will – as long as the memories weren’t too heavy to lift.
Thank God he thought to give our brains the hippocampus. This section of gray matter allows us to whisk ourselves away at a nanosecond’s notice on journeys of our choosing. Hearing an old familiar tune often kicks us onto such journeys.
Recently, I heard a Neil Diamond song, “Cracklin’ Rosie,” a song I had not heard since probably the early 1970s. And now you’re humming it, aren’t you? I was a freshman in high school when that song was popular. I recall buying a 45-rpm copy at G.C. Murphy’s in Rome. The disk was colored gold, and I played it again and again. But while this song never lasted as a favorite of mine, the memory of it — and all the memories around it that latched on for the ride — swept over me as I heard the song play. Suddenly, it was 1970 all over again, for better and for worse, if only for three minutes.
Photographs do the same thing. We open old photo albums or high school yearbooks, or we find vestiges of dried corsages or rose petals from loves forlorn. Memories sprinkle our minds like a soft spring shower. And we rub our eyes.
For we were young once, and unafraid, fearless. These memories, once again fresh, well up tears in our eyes, and we ask, “Was it not real?” We revisit notes written in yearbooks by friends we’ve not seen since high school, notes that spoke undeserving praise, prophetic reminiscence of each other, or of fates to be realized, notes that shoved us into futures unknown.
Now here we are, shoved into our futures, armed with perspective.
For we were young once.
Physical youth may melt away, but mental youth stays strong. And gracefully we age.
No Fountain needed, thank you.