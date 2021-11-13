I’ve experienced a lot of déjà vu incidents over the course of my life, but this week I think I may have experienced my first true epiphany. It really was like a light switch coming on inside my brain.
I attended the Heroes Known and Unknown concert by the Northwest Georgia WINDS and Northwest Georgia Community Singers at the City Auditorium in anticipation of Thursday’s Veterans Day observance. It was a free concert and I’d guess the auditorium was at least 80% full, which is great for a Tuesday night event, even if it’s free.
My good friend Curtis Reed, a Marine Corps veteran who grew up in Rome and was popular with the G.T’s back in the day, also had a couple of solos so I was really looking forward to the show.
To say it exceeded my expectations would be a severe understatement. I’ll confess that I cried through more than half of the performance.
The epiphany came a little more than halfway through the show, as the WINDS played a song composed by a young woman, 20-something I suspect, from Dade County. The young lady composed a song called “Sunrise Over Arlington (National Cemetery).” Bill King told me that she had gone to Arlington to acquire some public domain images and put together a video that was played along with the music and IT WAS PERFECT!
So, here’s the epiphany.
For years I’ve helped the American Legion crew, Steve Rood and others, with the sound system for the Veterans Day remembrance at Myrtle Hill. My apologies to those of you who were there this week. The handheld wireless was clipping for a reason that I’m still at a bit of a loss to explain and I hope it didn’t hurt the experience.
I’ve always complained that it seems like every year the crowd keeps getting older and older, that young folks generally don’t come out for Veterans Day.
It dawned on me, during the playing of “Sunrise Over Arlington,” that many, if not most, millennials can’t relate to war and the sacrifices made by those who served in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Most of their parents came along well after those battles that took the lives of so many of America’s finest and bravest.
Yes, there are some who have had family or someone they knew serve in Kuwait, Iraq or Afghanistan, but those numbers pale in comparison.
Our young folks today didn’t have someone drafted and sent overseas as a fresh-faced soldier barely out of high school. We’ve been so very blessed not to have had a plethora of young Rome and Floyd County soldiers killed in those conflicts. We can’t say the same for the World Wars, Korea or Vietnam.
As I watched images of tombstone after tombstone in Arlington, I was moved to understand that a lot of folks don’t comprehend the impact of staring death in the eye – and losing.
I’m not sure I do.
The first piece done by the WINDS during the concert was “Victory at Sea,” composed by Richard Rodgers. The music was set to documentary video from WWII, with Japanese clips that most in the audience probably had never seen before added to the mix.
Watching the footage of those landing ships that ferried troops to shore in the face of a hail of artillery fire from the German bunkers made me realize how close I came to never existing. My dad was a pilot of one of those vessels, though not at Normandy, during WWII.
I count myself fortunate that President Richard Nixon ended the draft when he did, in the early 70s. At one point I really considered signing up for Air Force ROTC when I was in college, but thought, no, if I’m drafted I’ll go. I did actually have to go for a draft physical at Maxwell Air Force Base near Montgomery. (One day when you catch me on a trail in Rome, ask me about a college buddy named Glenn, who went by the name Wing Nut, who took a rather extreme measure in an effort to be determined unfit to serve!)
So, I feel like I have a better understanding of why very many young people don’t come out for Veterans Day.
I guess I’m old enough to not like it. The freedom you and I have, to borrow a phrase, is not free. It was bought and paid for with hundreds of thousands of lives over the years.
Bill King reminded the audience that the motto of the elite Tomb of the Unknown Soldier guards is “Soldiers never die until they are forgotten, tomb guards never forget.” He explained that the local Exchange Club group that crafted the replica of the Tomb — and have taken it to almost 30 states — have added the phrase, “Neither will we!”
My prayer today is that “we” includes you.