Strings of lights mark the roads and glisten for miles;
I’ll take the long way home.
Make sure to pass that certain house
with the lawn that is always dressed
with Charlie Brown, and Rudolph,
Frosty, and the rest.
♦♦♦
And there’s hot cocoa in my cup holder
And Nat King Cole singing “O Holy Night”
Heat fogging up my car,
making merry and bright.
These are the days that bring the years all close at once.
♦♦♦
The times long ago
when my grandparents drove
And we watched for the best displays
And saw the sweetest things
On cold December nights
After short December days.
♦♦♦
Paw Paw would sing with Bing Crosby
as we passed lights through downtown.
He’d say,
“That’s the old ‘so and so’ building,
and there’s the old clock tower ...
Olivia, look this way now, that’s where
such and such once stood,
and we took family portraits right over there
when your mom, aunt, and uncle
were in school.”
Grandmother watched, remembered and smiled.
It went on that way for miles.
♦♦♦
And if Time could afford
to give moments back,
I’d ask for one of those drives.
I wish I had known
that those were the days
back when I was a child.
♦♦♦
The brightness and melody that danced —
Memories in the making,
forever entranced
And the warm hands I held I thought I would always hold.
♦♦♦
At Christmas we took the long way home.