Strings of lights mark the roads and glisten for miles;

I’ll take the long way home.

Make sure to pass that certain house

with the lawn that is always dressed

with Charlie Brown, and Rudolph,

Frosty, and the rest.

♦♦♦

And there’s hot cocoa in my cup holder

And Nat King Cole singing “O Holy Night”

Heat fogging up my car,

making merry and bright.

These are the days that bring the years all close at once.

♦♦♦

The times long ago

when my grandparents drove

And we watched for the best displays

And saw the sweetest things

On cold December nights

After short December days.

♦♦♦

Paw Paw would sing with Bing Crosby

as we passed lights through downtown.

He’d say,

“That’s the old ‘so and so’ building,

and there’s the old clock tower ...

Olivia, look this way now, that’s where

such and such once stood,

and we took family portraits right over there

when your mom, aunt, and uncle

were in school.”

Grandmother watched, remembered and smiled.

It went on that way for miles.

♦♦♦

And if Time could afford

to give moments back,

I’d ask for one of those drives.

I wish I had known

that those were the days

back when I was a child.

♦♦♦

The brightness and melody that danced —

Memories in the making,

forever entranced

And the warm hands I held I thought I would always hold.

♦♦♦

At Christmas we took the long way home.

Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after a brief time of study at a university in Scotland. She is an honors graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Gordon State College and is currently working on a book of essays and poetry as well as a memoir.

