Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.