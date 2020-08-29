We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Are we still trying to decide if some people are human and others are not? We also seem to still be trying to answer the question that was settled and answered when Lee surrendered to Grant in 1865.
Many of the individuals who say they support the Constitution and demand that everyone respect the flag, stand, sing — or even act as if they are singing — the National Anthem are the ones who would be willing to fight the mother country for their freedom. These are the same people who celebrate the Fourth of July, which we call Independence Day for America.
They laud the day, and celebrate with great jubilation, when America got her freedom from the tyrannical British government that was taxing her without representation. When it was time to resist, they cried through the voice of Patrick Henry, “Give me liberty or give me death.”
The question that Black people are asking is, how much longer must we wait before we are afforded the rights and respect outlined in the Preamble to the Constitution? Yes, we realize they were not considering people of color to be humans when the Constitution was written. In 1787 when the preamble was drawn up, people of color were still not considered more than 3/5ths of a human.
Since those times, We the People of color have earned our place at the table and are demanding to eat at the table when company comes. Blacks are saying “Look, there are no more cheeks to turn.” When an individual kills our child, we have no more forgiveness in our heart. When you who are supposed to protect us can grab our women and throw them to the ground and tase them until they are unconscious, we have a right to cry foul.
The question is, when can people of color look forward to, and I quote the preamble, “always live in a safe, peaceful, healthy, well-defended — and most of all — free nation” in which they can feel comfortable singing ”O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,
What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming,
Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight
O’er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming?
And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air,
Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”
The question Blacks are asking: Is the flag still flying? Does the star-spangled banner still wave for us all?
”O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”
Are these words significant for all or do they only hold meaning for Whites Only?
Yes, we realize that when Frances Scott Key wrote the song in 1813, he did not care about people of color. As a matter of fact, he fought against the abolitionists. Key did not write the song for our National Anthem. The song was not adopted as our national anthem until 1931. How can one expect people who are 3/5 of a human being to be jubilant about a song with that kind of history?
Those of you who are reading this and have already decided that there is nothing wrong with a Black man getting shot in the back 11 times and, within hours of that happening in one state, another Black man is shot in the back seven times while his three children are screaming in the back seat of the car — the question is not for you.
The question is for those who realize something is inherently wrong in a society that looks at that and considers it OK because the men must have said or done something.
Do not get me wrong. I cringe every time I see the buildings burning and the looting taking place. But when I watch law enforcement officers keep shooting unarmed men of color while the world looks on, one must admit that something has got to be done.
I know that 95% of the people out there are not looting and burning. I do know that the protesters have been infiltrated by another group out to make a point. Let us move away from that, but we all know the truth. When a people get to a point of “no more cheeks to turn,” anything might happen. If you had watched these officers shoot a vicious dog in the manner they did those men, your heart would sink and so would mine.
When we are comfortable with what is taking place, we must ask ourselves where is the enemy.
We should all gain strength from a mother who can stand — with tears in her eyes and her heart crushed — and call for everyone to search their hearts for the right path forward, after just visiting her only male child in the hospital with bullets in his spine, liver damaged, kidney damaged, part of his intestines removed and is paralyzed waist down. How does one do that?
Remove the mother and be Julia Jackson for a day — not for a lifetime, just one day.