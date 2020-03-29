It always sounds impressive when I tell someone that I have hiked three quarters of the Appalachian Trail and canoed the length of three rivers, but the truth is that I was a pretty big wuss for the majority of those miles.
It was my idea to hike the Appalachian Trail. Having spent my childhood on various motorized excursions that took us near or intersecting the trail, I had long held this romantic idea of what it would be like to break off of the beaten path and head into the woods for a fully different view. We crossed the Trail at Unicoi Gap on our frequent visits to Hiawasee and every time I would gaze longingly down the path, imagining all of the interesting stuff I would surely see there.
What I didn’t consider was that it was going to be really hard to carry 35+ pounds of provisions on my back. I didn’t think about how exhausting it would be to traipse over hills and rocks and streams and blowdowns.
I couldn’t imagine how it would feel to have quarter-sized blisters on my heels with no choice but to keep on walking.
But, once we had committed and bought all of our equipment, once we had carefully packed all of our provisions in boxes to be strategically mailed by our families, and once our friend had driven us to Mt. Katahdin in Maine to start our journey towards home, it was too embarrassing to imagine backing out, so I just had to learn to deal with it. After all, I was the one who had gotten us into it all with my big bucolic vision; the least I could do was stick it out.
Unfortunately, I wasn’t terribly graceful in how I handled it, much of the time. The struggle, that smelly, blistered, sore and dirty struggle, was not nearly as fun as I thought it would be. As I recall the long list of things that bothered me, I am so glad that I can say that there were many more breathtakingly beautiful and wonderful things that came out of those journeys, and I feel silly for even talking about what was wrong.
I have been thinking about that juxtaposition a lot the last couple of weeks as we have all been learning to live with our new reality, here in the age of coronavirus.
We are being forced to deal with circumstances that we could not have predicted and would certainly never have chosen. The loss of familiar habits and activities, as well as job loss and work reduction in so many fields, have put many of us in a position to deal with significant struggles.
Not to mention the health trauma that is only going to continue to build for the foreseeable future. I already don’t know anyone who doesn’t know someone who has been touched by this illness in some way. We worry for our elderly and immuno-compromised loved ones, and we isolate ourselves so that we might continue to see each other in the future.
The sacrifices are significant, and yet they could be so much greater.
In the midst of it all, though, I am daily moved to happy tears by the generosity and resilience that I see rising up time and again in the face of this crisis. So many wonderful stories of hard work and kind actions and open hearts, it is downright overwhelming. Honestly, overwhelming to the point that I am left wondering what on earth I can even say in the face of it all.
We humans really are so amazing.
Over the course of all of those miles traveled so many years ago, one thing that I learned about myself was that if I felt I had a choice, it was hard for me to pick the more difficult course and much grumbling and consternation would ensue. But, if I couldn’t see any option, I always found it easier to relax and just do it.
For example, once we had planned a 19-mile day to get ourselves to the next shelter, which happened to be a monastery that provided room and board for hikers who chose to stop there. We woke in the morning to a total deluge. We were out of food and had no choice but to trudge forth into the rain to make our destination, and there was not a single moment that it was not raining in that 19 miles. We even ate our small lunch standing in the rain with our packs at our feet.
When we reached our destination we had a hot meal and warm beds awaiting us, thanks to the spiritual generosity of our hosts. We were offered the chance to launder anything we needed and as we pulled stuff from our packs, streams of water poured out from the nooks and crannies they had reached in spite of our rain gear. On that day, if I had been able to see any alternative to setting out in the rain, I would have chosen it, but there simply was no other option available, and the struggle paid off in the end.
As the recommendations have developed for the best way to prevent the spread of this virus in our community, I’ve heard lots of grumblings from folks who wish to find an alternate option to what we are being asked to do. It is hard, there is no question about it. But all of the data shows that we really don’t have a choice but to trudge forward into the struggle and hope for the best possible outcome.
I, for one, know that we can do it! By working together as a community, we can make it through this sacrifice so that others might live. Even a wuss like me was able to survive circumstances that I could never have imagined. Not because I am special, but because we are all decidedly stronger than we think.