I’ve got bees on the brain at this time of the year. Not only are we beekeepers worried about what they have available to harvest, as discussed last week, we are also thinking about where springtime swarming bees might find a new home.
Swarming is a natural process that honeybees use to create a new colony. Bee colonies are what is referred to as a superorganism. They are a societal insect that functions as a whole rather than as individuals. Termites and some species of ants behave the same way.
A healthy honeybee colony must have a queen, worker bees and drones, and each individual is aware of its role in the survival of the entire colony. I always say that they are the perfect model for how we should behave in a community, all working for the good of the whole, rather than purely as individuals.
In the early spring, as the queen begins to lay eggs to produce brood (baby bees), the colony assesses how much space they have for the pending growth of their population. If they determine that they don’t have enough room, they will prepare to swarm. Swarming is a natural process of dividing the colony, a way to create two strong colonies out of one.
When a colony decides it’s time to split, the bees tending the queen will start feeding her less, slimming her down to the point that she can fly. A productive laying queen is too heavy with egg production to fly, and they need her ready for the trip.
The bees will also begin producing a new queen by choosing eggs that are at the right stage of development and feeding them a large amount of royal jelly that will cause those larvae to develop into queens rather than worker bees. The first queen that hatches then kills the other pupating contenders. She’s the winner!
As the colony sees that the new queens are nearing their birth, around half of the colony will take off with the old queen, following the guidance of the scout bees that have been searching about for a possible new home.
That home can be a hollow tree, the wall of a building, an attic, etc. Any cavity that the scouts find that feels appropriate in size and safety for the housekeeping needs of a bee colony is fair game.
Why should you care about the expansion plans of your local bee population?
We need bees to be healthy and safe so they can pollinate a significant part of our food supply, not to mention our trees and flowers, so we need to all work together to keep them well homed, and the last thing you want is for a colony to take up residence in the side of your house. Trust me.
It’s important to know the things to watch for at this time of the year so that you can help connect bees with a keeper such as myself (and all of the BeeShees) so that they can be properly homed in a hive, which is the safest way to support their survival. Here are some things you should look for.
If you see a ball of bees in a tree or on a building or fence, don’t panic! These bees are just resting on their way to a new abode. If you see this, call a beekeeper and then keep an eye on them until the keeper can arrive. Don’t spray them with anything, but especially not pesticides.
There is no need to be fearful of swarming bees, they are especially docile in this process. Just stay calm, take pictures, share it with your kids so they can learn a healthy respect and care for this exciting process.
If you see a cloud of bees flying about in the air, seemingly in complete chaos, don’t panic! These are a swarm of bees in transit. It looks crazy, and yes, quite scary, but there is a method to their apparent madness.
Watch where they go and, if you see them beginning to land somewhere or enter a cavity such as those described above, call a beekeeper.
If they are entering an opening into a building, it is going to be more complicated to get to them and requires someone who knows what they are doing. But, your favorite beekeeper is a good place to start and, if you see you are going to need someone experienced with removal, contact the Rome Floyd Beekeeping Association through our Facebook page and we can get you connected with the right people.
If you see bees going into a hole in the wall of your house, or if you start seeing bees inside, sometimes dead along the windows, don’t panic! Call a beekeeper as soon as you can, because this may mean that you have scout bees checking out your gaps and a swarm might be close behind. If caught in time, a beekeeper can determine if they are scout bees and help you with how to plug the spot and set a bait box to draw the potential swarm to it instead. Knowing those signs can save you from the heartache of a much bigger problem of bees moving in where they are not wanted.
If you realize that you have bees living in a cavity of your home or business, don’t panic! If you try and kill the bees with pesticide you might get rid of the bees, but you will be left with a rotting, melting mess of wax, honey and brood that will create a much more destructive problem. Contact a beekeeper or the RFBA and we can help you figure out your best solution.
Together we can help keep our honeybee population strong and healthy, which means more flowers and fruits and vegetables, and more of that delicious local honey that is so good for us. Now get out there and scout those swarms!