I miss the late Lewis Grizzard. I think he was the proudest native of Georgia who ever lived. Born at Ft. Benning, Lewis grew up in Moreland. Did you know his mother was a teacher and she earned her bachelor’s degree at Berry College?
A gifted storyteller, he had a passion for life that was downright contagious. My brother, Steve, and I were big fans of Lewis Grizzard. His first book, “Kathy Sue Loudermilk, I Love You: A Good Beer Joint Is Hard to Find and Other Facts of Life,” was published in December 1979. Mama gave Steve and me the book for Christmas. That is when we began collecting Grizzard’s books and we have every one of them.
Grizzard wrote about many things. His best friend, high school shenanigans, going to the country store with his grandfather, the bicycle he got when was 9 years old, learning how to drive, women, religion, golf, UGA football and a host of other subjects.
9-year-old Lewis gets a bicycle
The most delightful story Lewis ever told, from his childhood, was how he got his bicycle. His maternal grandfather, Bun Word, was the janitor at the elementary school Lewis attended. In the afternoon, Mr. Word would clean the wooden floors of the school and throw out the trash. A generation of American children used Blue Horse tablets and notebooks. Those products had labels with a point value. The more expensive the product, the more point value was on the label. When you got enough points, you could send the labels to Blue Horse and they would send you a prize. The grand prize was a bicycle which, if you collected 25,000 points, you could get. When Lewis was 7 years of age, Mr. Word started collecting those labels. Lewis said most of his classmates didn’t save the Blue Horse labels. They threw them away. When Mr. Word emptied the trash, he would pick out the labels from the trash. One afternoon, when Lewis was 9 years old, Mr. Word counted the labels he saved. They had 25,000 points. They bundled the labels together with rubber bands and mailed them to Blue Horse and, two weeks later, Lewis had his brand new bicycle. Lewis said that was a very proud day.
Lewis at Emory University Hospital
Years ago I worked at Eye Consultants of Atlanta doing patient education. In 1993, I believe it was, Lewis was admitted to Emory University Hospital to undergo replacement of a defective aortic heart valve. One day I was explaining surgery to one of our patients at Eye Consultants of Atlanta. He was probably in his early 20s and very nervous. To relieve the patient’s tension, I said, “Lewis Grizzard says that when you are in the hospital, and the doctor says you are going to feel a little pull, you’re about to have your liver yanked out through your nose.” The patient laughed and then said, “Wait a minute. I thought women hated Lewis Grizzard.” I said, “No way. There is nothing he could ever say that would offend me. I’ve read all his books. I’m a big fan!”
Lewis on TV
“Designing Women” was a delightful TV show in the ’80s. Dixie Carter played Julia Sugarbaker, and Delta Burke played her sister, Suzanne Sugarbaker. Set in Atlanta, they ran a trendy interior design business. Julia was that strong willed steel magnolia who kept everything together. In most episodes there would invariably be some jerk who wronged somebody and Julia never shied away from telling them off and it was something she did very well. We used to live to see Julia Sugarbaker tell somebody off. My favorite Julia Sugarbaker quote is, “In the South, we don’t hide our crazy relatives. We trot ’em on the front porch and introduce ’em.” Lewis was the guest star on an episode of the show where he played Clayton Sugarbaker, half brother of Julia and Suzanne Sugarbaker. In this episode, Clayton had aspirations of being a comedian and came home for a visit to tell the family all about it.
A modern day Twain
Considered a modern day Mark Twain, Lewis Grizzard made us think. He made us laugh. There is too much violence, and disheartening news everywhere we look. Many of us are weary of politics and such (hence the reference to Nancy Pelosi). Lewis Grizzard was a masterful storyteller and now, more than ever, we need his funny stories. You can never go wrong with a good story.