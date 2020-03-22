While we have all run from store to store trying to track down our ration in the great toilet paper shortage, I was reminded of a great scene from “The Office.”
Dwight Schrute, the highly disciplined Assistant to the Regional Manager, has bought the building and begun instigating stringent policies in an effort to make the building as streamlined and profitable as possible.
One funny point in the process is when you see Dwight’s buddy Nate using a wheeled contraption to separate the toilet paper from two-ply to one, thus supposedly doubling the amount of toilet paper in supply.
This week I have studied the design of that contraption, wondering if we might come to need it. It made me think about how good Dwight would be at navigating these troubled times, but then I got nervous about how awful it would be to live like Dwight, overreacting and making problems bigger than they really are, frustrating people by being an all-round jerk half the time, forever wearing brown suits. No thank you.
But then I began to realize that we really do need some special kinds of heroes to emulate as we navigate this new frontier, so I compiled a list of people (some real, some fictional) who truly are just the type to come through this crisis with flying colors. And not a single one wears a cape.
MacGyver
Years ago when I was a young newlywed, we had a neighbor, Matt Hillman, that we would socialize with on a regular basis. Matt and I both enjoyed cooking and had fun planning meals together, though they were often dictated by the small budgets to which we were restricted. Tight supplies meant that we often had to get creative with the meals we prepared, and Matt once paid me the greatest compliment I’ve ever received about my cooking, calling me the MacGyver of the kitchen. He used to claim that I could go in the kitchen with a banana, some sour cream and pasta and come out with a gourmet meal. Of course, that never happened, but I did have fun imagining how MacGyver might cook his way out of a sparsely stocked kitchen.
The coming weeks, maybe months, are going to call on us to tap into our inner MacGyver. Parents are going to have to learn how to become teachers, many folks are going to have to figure out how to work from home or find altogether new ways to make money, and we’re all going to have to learn how to live without things we have long taken for granted. It’s not going to be easy, but some good old-fashioned creative problem-solving will definitely be in order.
Mother Teresa
If anyone has shown us that it is possible to be a living light in the midst of the most sparse of circumstances, surrounded by suffering and plight, yet always bringing hope and help and comfort, it’s Mother Teresa. It is easy to get bogged down in worrying about our own struggles at a time like this, but if we can channel this saintly woman’s habits, we can surely find the light in each other and discover ways to love and help one another. I’ve already been watching my friends come up with some pretty amazing ways of helping others through the whirlwind of closures and restrictions we’ve seen falling into place. Let’s keep that model going and remember that there is always someone worse off than we.
Sheriff Taylor
I think about Sheriff Andy Taylor all the time when I see rigidity ruling the day. While Deputy Barney Fife was quick to remind him about how he should be throwing the book at folks, Andy always looked for the logical course that was going to be the most compassionate towards the folks involved, be they the victim or the perpetrator. The rules we are being asked to follow feel hard, but their intention is to keep others safe and reduce the spread of this highly contagious illness. The kind logic that Andy would utilize will win the day, and we could all use the time to swing on the porch and pick a tune or two while reducing our impact on others.
Grizzly Adams
If ever we needed to remember how to live alone in the woods with only the animals for friends, it is now, and no one did that better than Grizzly Adams. My pets are the best companions when I’m feeling alone, they only know how to love me, and love me a lot. If you find yourself alone during this time, consider getting a pet or at least fostering one from the local shelter. There are many who could use a little loving attention and it would help free up space for other strays in need of shelter. I wouldn’t suggest a giant bear like Grizzly had, but a nice dog or cat could be just the thing to help you weather the isolation we are being encouraged to practice.
The Ingalls family
Is there any other family you can think of that can find as much grace and joy and kindness in the midst of treacherous struggles? The mere ability to sit happily around a fire reading stories, playing games, breaking out a fiddle for a toe-tapping song to cheer the heart while a blizzard rages outside is something we modern folk have well forgotten. How wonderful would it be for us to rekindle some of that simpler family time, to learn to just enjoy each other and practice gentler activities. I can only imagine.
These changing times are going to be hard, there is no question about it, but if we look to these special kinds of heroes to help us envision how we might survive and even thrive through these events, then it may very well come true. And, we might find that in the end, we are special kinds of heroes, too.