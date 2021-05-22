We all get knee deep in our own agendas and hopes, driven by our dreams and ambition. In and of itself, that isn’t a bad thing. We need drive to move forward. We need a dream to frame where we are headed. The catch comes when that agenda is propelled by selfish intention. But it is often hard to know when that has happened, especially when we are directly in the middle. Tunnel vision doesn’t give us much to see outside of the tunnel. The truth of the matter is, we often begin and perpetuate things because it is “our thing.”
What if, however, we spent time sitting with the fuller picture. Perhaps one born of a larger vision that is not only our vision, but the one that God calls us to fulfill. Philippians 1:6 says, “God who began a good work in you will continue working in you until the day Jesus comes again.” The larger run of that particular text is set with the apostle Paul in a Roman prison, writing to his friends in Philippi. Paul is reminding them that they are to live as a community, “in a manner worthy of the Gospel.” (Philippians 1:27). Paul encourages them to pray, witness, and give because of the Gospel. He says that joy and worthy living will go hand in hand. This isn’t a moralistic guideline that holds us to a set of rules, rather it is a call to live in a pattern of trusting in God’s grace which calls us to serve one another and to work together for the Gospel.
We all have been given gifts. Every single one of us.
I was at the Rome-Floyd Chamber 110th Annual meeting this past week. A sunny day, sharing a meal and hugs and the joy of being together. I was struck, as I sat in the Rome Braves Stadium, by the vast number of gifted people in those seats. Community members who have dedicated themselves to a better community and have invested their time & talents to make that happen. There was a sense of overflowing generosity as people were acknowledged for their gifts to Rome.
Watching people be honored for their good work reminded me that Rome, Georgia is called to live as a community “in a manner worthy of the Gospel.” What if each one of us set aside our personal agendas and we began to work at a bigger and fuller picture beyond our individual ambitions. I have to imagine that we would see transformation. Our individual dreams would be grounded in the holy and life-changing work of the Gospel. When we are engaged in Gospel transformation, we will have a love of the truth. The good work that God will do through us will change our lives. It will change of neighbor’s lives. It will change our city. This sort of goodwill will transform rivalry into unity. We will look like the Gospel of Jesus; dreaming, imagining, and serving our community with the love, mercy, and grace of God.